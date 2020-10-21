High school football: (Updated) Week 4 game capsules

Note: Airline-Haughton game has been canceled; Haughton will now host Ouachita Parish Friday

All games kick off at 7 p.m.

Thursday’s games

Parkway vs. Byrd

WHERE: Lee Hedges Stadium

RECORDS: Parkway 0-3, 0-2 1-5A; Byrd 3-0, 2-0

LAST WEEK: Parkway lost to Captain Shreve 41-20; Byrd def. Natchitoches Central 20-0

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 14-13

PARKWAY NOTES: Rontavious Richmond leads Bossier Parish in rushing with 378 yards on 72 carries … Jalun Reed is parish’s to receiver with 16 catches for 306 yards … Panthers stayed within striking distance of Shreve last week after falling behind 14-0 … Parkway has lost seven straight since defeating Byrd on Oct. 11, 2019.

BYRD NOTES: Yellow Jackets ranked No. 10 in LSWA Class 5A poll … Byrd has already defeated two teams it lost to last season … Byrd DL Carson Bruno a Louisiana Tech commit … Jackets scored 20 in second half, including two in the fourth, last week after scoreless first … Defense allowed just 24 total yards.

Plain Dealing vs. Lincoln Prep

WHERE: Cedar Creek, Ruston

RECORDS: Plain Dealing 1-2, 0-1 1-1A; Lincoln Prep 0-3, 0-2

LAST WEEK: Plain Dealing lost to Arcadia 54-30; Lincoln Prep lost to Homer 48-0

LAST YEAR: Plain Dealing won 42-13

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions hurt themselves with four turnovers last week … Arcadia did not punt in the game … Darrien Perry’s 80-yard kickoff return for TD got Lions within 36-30 in third quarter … Keionje Perry passed for 165 yards … Ladavious Scott ranks third in Bossier Parish in rushing with 248 yards on just 28 carries, an average of 8.8 yards per carry.

LINCOLN PREP NOTES: Panthers have been outscored 149-7 in three games … Lincoln Prep went 3-7 last season … Panthers’ last win over Plain Dealing was in 2017.

Friday’s games

Captain Shreve vs. Benton

WHERE: Tiger Stadium

RECORDS: Captain Shreve 2-1, 2-0; Benton 1-2, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve def. Parkway 41-20; Benton lost to Haughton 7-0

LAST YEAR: Captain Shreve won 58-14

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators have won two straight since season opening loss to undefeated Scotlandville … Shreve rolled up more than 350 yards last week … Gators have one of state’s top college prospects in Kendrick Law, who had a TD receiving and rushing last week … Shreve sophomore QB Ashton Martin passed for 207 yards, including 77-yard TD pass to Law … Gators shared district title with Airline last year.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers defense kept Haughton out of the end zone until big play in fourth quarter last week … Offense struggled for the most part … WRs Pearce Russell and Dane Stearns capable of making big plays; Russell has 133 yards receiving and Stearns 151 … Tigers will need to get running game going to keep ball away from Shreve offense … All three of Benton’s games have been decided by seven points or less.

North Webster vs. Bossier

WHERE: Memorial Stadium

RECORDS: Bossier 0-1, 0-0 1-3A; North Webster 0-2, 0-0

LAST WEEK: Bossier did not play; North Webster did not play

LAST YEAR: North Webster won 35-28

NORTH WEBSTER NOTES: Knights had to cancel last week’s game against North DeSoto because of COVID-19-related issue .., North Webster has lost to Minden 18-0 and Sterlington 35-6 … Knights allowed 215 yards rushing against Sterlington.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bossier had to cancel last two games against North Caddo and Montgomery after a player tested positive for COVID-19 … Bearkats lost to Logansport 40-20 in opener after falling behind 26-0 in first quarter … Senior QB Coleman Beeson passed for 272 yards and a TD … Makhi Tanner caught eight passes for 155 yards.

Ouachita Parish vs. Haughton

WHERE: Harold E. Harlan Stadium

RECORDS: Ouachita Parish (1-1); Haughton 2-1

LAST WEEK: Ouachita Parish def. Bastrop 62-26, Haughton def. Benton 7-0

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 28-7 in the first round of the Class 5A playoffs

OUACHITA PARISH NOTES: Lions had their game against West Ouachita scheduled for Friday canceled … Ouachita Parish lost to Union Parish 44-41 in their first game … Lions rushed for 365 yards last week with three RBs gaining 100-plus yards.

HAUGHTON NOTES: Defense was outstanding last week … Winning TD came on 89-yard pass from Colin Rains to Gage East in fourth quarter … East had 150 yards receiving, vaulting him to No. 2 on Bossier Parish list … Dexter Smith ranks second in the parish in rushing with 269 yards on 55 carries.