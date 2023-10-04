High school football: Week 6 game capsules

Friday’s games

Captain Shreve vs. Airline

WHERE/WHEN: M.D. Ray Field at Airline Stadium, 7

RECORDS; Captain Shreve 4-1, 2-0 1-5A; Airline 5-0, 2-0

LAST WEEK: Captain Shreve def. Parkway 28-15, Airline def. Natchitoches Central 41-21

LAST YEAR: Airline won 42-14

CAPTAIN SHREVE NOTES: Gators’ lone loss was to Class 2A No. 1 Calvary Baptist 61-27 in Week 2 … Jamarlon Otis has rushed for 865 yards on 96 carries, an average of 9.0 yards per carry, and scored 10 touchdowns … Brodie Savage has completed 44 of 71 passes for 708 yards and seven TDs with three interceptions … Quortini Beaner replaced Savage in the third quarter last week after Savage suffered a leg injury.

AIRLINE NOTES: Vikings ranked No. 9 in LSWA Class 5A poll … Ben Taylor has passed for 1,777 yards and 26 TDs with only two interceptions … Jarvis Davis Jr. has 36 catches for 563 yards and three TDs … Vikings averaging 50.0 points per game.

Natchitoches Central vs. Benton

WHERE/WHEN: Newman-Mason Field at Tiger Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Natchitoches Central 2-3, 1-1 1-5A; Benton 1-4, 0-2

LAST WEEK: Natchitoches Central lost to Airline 41-21, Benton lost to Byrd 61-35

LAST YEAR: Benton won 62-15

NATCHITOCHES CENTRAL NOTES: Chiefs held Airline to lowest point total of season last week … Natchitoches Central trailed 27-7 at the half … Owen Smith has completed 77-of-115 passes for 1,113 yards and 11 TDs with two interceptions … Camrin Davis has 38 catches for 646 yards and eight TDs … Zion Thompson has 340 yards rushing on 79 carries and scored five TDs.

BENTON NOTES: Tigers have lost four in a row … Greg Manning has rushed for 724 yards on 121 carries and scored nine TDs … Jeffrey King completed 22-of-31 passes for 303 yards last week; for the season he has completed 69-of-123 for 807 yards and seven TDs … Trey Smith had nine catches for 133 yards and two TDs last week … DBs Miller Malley and Austin Cole lead the defense with 50 and 40 total tackles, respectively.

Byrd vs. Haughton

WHERE/WHEN: Harold E. Harlan Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Byrd 1-4, 2-0 1-5A; Haughton 3-2, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Byrd def. Benton 61-35, Haughton def. Southwood 46-28

LAST YEAR: Haughton won 23-14

BYRD NOTES: Jackets had 490 rushing yards and 566 total last week … Byrd’s four losses were to Pleasant Grove, Texas, 27-10, Huntington 44-43, Calvary Baptist 42-21 and Captain Shreve 35-28 … JonTavious Mobery rushed for 157 yards on just 10 carries last week … Desmond Simmons rushed for 120 on 18 … QBs Asher Murray and Harrison Ayres both threw TD passes.

HAUGHTON NOTES: QB Christian Turner expected to return after missing two games with a sprained ankle … Chris Mayes, subbing for injured Devontay Moss, had touchdown runs of 95 and 98 yards last week … Jalen Lewis has caught 27 passes for 331 yards and five TDs … Austin Walton returned a fumble for a touchdown and had an interception last week.

Southwood vs. Parkway

WHERE/WHEN: Bobby Marlow Field at Preston Crownover Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Southwood 0-5, 0-2 1-5A; Parkway 4-1, 1-1

LAST WEEK: Southwood lost to Haughton 46-28, Parkway lost to Captain Shreve 28-15

LAST YEAR: Parkway won 56-8

SOUTHWOOD NOTES: Cowboys’ point total last week was highest of season … Southwood allowing an average of 29.8 points per game … Cowboys haven’t won a district game since 2019.

PARKWAY NOTES: Sophomore QB Kaleb Williams had best game of young career last week, completing 20-of-36 passes for 285 yards; he also had a 27-yard touchdown run … Antonio Davis rushed for 106 yards on 23 carries and caught five passes for 65 yards … Jayden Lewis had six catches for 96 yards … LB Amaray Brown leads the team in total tackles with 41, including 25 solo … Defensive tackle Korde Sharp has 6.5 tackles for loss.

Minden vs. Bossier

WHERE/WHEN: Memorial Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Bossier 1-4, 0-2 1-4A; Minden 0-5, 0-2

LAST WEEK: Minden lost to Huntington 32-16, Bossier lost to Northwood 41-0

LAST YEAR: Minden won 33-6

MINDEN NOTES: Crimson Tide have been in four of five games in fourth quarter … Minden was within eight in fourth quarter last week … Jakobe Jackson took most of the snaps at QB last week and rushed for 124 yards on 27 carries … Tide off to 0-5 start for first time since 2012 and only second since 2003.

BOSSIER NOTES: Bearkats have been shut out in three straight games and haven’t scored an offensive touchdown since Week 1 … Bearkats allowing 41.4 points per game … Defense played well last week, though; Bossier trailed 20-0 at the half.

Homer vs. Plain Dealing

WHERE/WHEN: Plain Dealing Stadium, 7

RECORDS: Homer 4-1, 2-0; Plain Dealing 0-5, 0-2

LAST WEEK: Homer def. Ringgold 64-0, Plain Dealing lost to Haynesville 45-8

LAST YEAR: Homer won 68-0

HOMER NOTES: Pelicans ranked No. 4 in LSWA Class 1A poll … Homer has won four straight since falling to Union Parish 28-21 in opener … Pelicans reached non-select Division IV championship game last year.

PLAIN DEALING NOTES: Lions have lost 21 in a row … Plain Dealing trailed only 28-0 at the half last week.