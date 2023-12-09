High school girls basketball: Haughton, Benton, Plain Dealing win

The Haughton Lady Bucs, Benton Lady Tigers and Plain Dealing Lady Lions all won Friday night.

Haughton ran it record to 12-0 with a 68-29 victory over Saline in the Cedar Creek tournament in Ruston, and Benton downed West Monroe 49-34 in the West Ouachita tournament in West Monroe.

In a non-tournament game, Plain Dealing defeated Lakeside 50-22 at Plain Dealing.

At Cedar Creek, eight Haughton players scored.

Bella Hammond and Shaniya Perkins had 12 each. Skylar Branch Abbie Hooper both scored 11. Hooper hit three 3-pointers in the first half.

Saline was within four after the first quarter thanks to Alana Gray’s three 3-pointers. But Perkins scored eight and Hooper made two 3s in a 23-6 second-quarter run that gave the Lady Bucs a 43-22 halftime lead.

At West Ouachita, Avery Ryan led seven Benton players who scored with 19 points.

Ryan was 10-of-11 from the free throw line in the first half as the Lady Tigers built a 27-19 lead.

Benton led 39-30 after three quarters.

Reily Washington added seven points. Taylor Brown and Jannah Carter scored six each.

Ella Ashcraft led West Monroe with 20.

Benton improved to 7-4 with its second straight win.

At Plain Dealing, Brianna Newton and Jakayla Douglas scored 20 and 19, respectively, to lead the Lady Lions,

Douglas had eight and Newton six in the first quarter as Plain Dealing rolled to a 14-2 lead.

The Lady Lions improved to 5-7.