High school girls basketball: Parkway, Haughton advance to quarterfinals

The Parkway Lady Panthers and Haughton Lady Bucs advanced to the first round of the non-select Division I playoffs Monday night.

Defending state champion Parkway, the No. 5 seed, rolled past No. 21 Northshore 74-45 at Parkway.

Haughton, the No. 8 seed, defeated No. 24 Thibodaux 41-31 at Haughton.

The Lady Bucs are in the quarterfinals for the first time since 2009 and the first time ever as a member of Class 5A.

Parkway (28-6) will host No. 13 St. Amant (18-11) Thursday. The Lady Gators upset No. 4 Southside 44-43 in the second round.

Haughton (29-6) will visit No. 1 seed Walker (34-1). The Wildcats defeated No. 17 Fontainebleau 71-18.

At Parkway, the Lady Panthers got off to a fast start, racing to a 12-0 lead. Parkway extended the lead to 21-4 and was ahead 25-7 at the end of the first quarter.

Parkway led 47-23 at the half.

Dakota Howard, a force on both ends of the floor, led the Lady Panthers with 30 points. She had nine points in the first quarter and 16 in the second.

Howard scored from outside and inside. She hit three 3-pointers in the half and had several baskets after offensive rebounds.

Chloe Larry scored 24 points. She had 11 in the first quarter.

Seven other Lady Panthers scored.

Northshore closed its season 21-13.

At Haughton, the Lady Bucs started strong and led 14-5 after the first quarter and 26-16 at the half.

Neither team got going offensively in the third quarter and the Lady Bucs led 29-20 going into the fourth.

Bella Hammond led Haughton with 14 points. She hit a 3-pointer and a pair of free throws in the fourth quarter

Shaniya Perkins and Skylar Branch scored 10 each.

Abbie Hooper came up big at the free throw line in the fourth, making 5-of-6.

Thibodaux closed its season 17-12.