High school softball: Plain Dealing sweeps Arcadia

The Plain Dealing Lady Lions swept Arcadia 10-1 and 14-6 in a District 1-1A doubleheader Wednesday at home.

Zoe Johnson went 2-for-3 with four RBI in the first game. Katie Green went 2-for-2 with two RBI.

Sanaa Lyles went 2-for-2 with a triple and two RBI. Mckenna Fisk also went 2-for-2.

Starter Katie Green didn’t allow a hit and struck out five in three innings. Green struck out three in one inning.

Lyles went 3-for-3 with a three doubles and five RBI in the second game.

Johnson went 2-for-2 with two RBI. Fisk went 2-for-2. Katie Green had two RBI. Sophie Green had a triple.

Plain Dealing (6-6, 2-2) hosts Lincoln Prep Friday at 4:30.