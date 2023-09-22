High school volleyball: Airline, Benton notch district victories

The Airline Lady Vikings and Benton Lady Tigers won District 1-I matches Thursday.

Airline defeated Southwood 25-6, 25-10, 25-8 at Airline and Benton defeated Parkway 25-20, 25-18, 25-23 at Benton.

Airline (11-3, 3-0) and defending champion Byrd (7-3, 3-0) are tied for the district lead. They are followed by Captain Shreve (11-7, 2-1), Benton (10-4, 2-1), Parkway (5-11, 1-3), Haughton (6-6, 0-3) and Southwood (1-7, 0-3).

Airline hosts Byrd Tuesday at 6 p.m.

At Airline, Alex Knowles had 17 assists, seven aces, three digs and two kills.

Neveyah Mitchell had 11 aces and two digs. Lindsey Marcinkus had eight aces and two digs.

Airline, Haughton and Parkway are all scheduled to play in the Ruston tournament, which begins Friday.

NOTE: Match statistics provided by coaches.