High school wrestling: Airline’s Walker wins 215-pound class in Texas tournament

Airline junior Danon Walker won the 215-pound class in the Martin Invitational Saturday in Arlington, Texas.

Walker pinned Ali Vinson of Melissa, Texas, in 6:17 in the championship match.

He also pinned his previous three opponents.

Logan Olsen finished fourth in the 120-pound class.

He won by an 18-3 decision in the quarterfinals lost a 4-3 decision to eventual champion Fort Worth Kody Tanimoto of Fort Worth All Saints Episcopal School in the semifinals.

He pinned his first opponent in the consolation bracket before dropping a 1-0 decision to Andrew Huerta of The Woodlands, Texas, College Park.

Ty Parker finished sixth in the 175-pound class.

He pinned his first two opponents then lost to Allistai Mohmed of College Park in the quarterfinals. He won one match in the consolation bracket.