Friday, August 8, 2025
News

Jimmie Davis Bridge decedent named

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comments

A man killed in a motor vehicle collision on the Jimmie Davis Bridge Wednesday, August 6, 2025, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Wayland Bearden, 71, of Bossier City, died when his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler on the bridge on East 70th  Street over the Red River just after 11 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene at 11:10 a.m.

The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which further inquiries should be directed.

An autopsy was ordered.

You may also like

Save the dates! 38th Centenary Book Bazaar is September 12-13

Bossier City Council Investigative Committee Presents Findings on Parking Lot Repairs

Bossier Parish Police Jury Supports Creation of $5 Trillion National Infrastructure Bank

Tourism Leader Addresses Bossier City Lions Club

Military Affairs Council Honors Barksdale Airmen at Annual Undergraduate Scholarship Reception

Bossier City Police Urge Caution as Students Return to School

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Save the dates! 38th Centenary Book Bazaar is September 12-13

Recent Articles

Bossier City Council Investigative Committee Presents Findings on Parking Lot Repairs
College football: Two NSU players named to Phil Steele Preseason All-SLC teams
American Legion baseball: Bossier Phillies advance to winners’ bracket finals in Mid-South Regional

Featured

Save the dates! 38th Centenary Book Bazaar is September 12-13
Bossier City Council Investigative Committee Presents Findings on Parking Lot Repairs
College football: Two NSU players named to Phil Steele Preseason All-SLC teams
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign