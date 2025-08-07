Jimmie Davis Bridge decedent named

A man killed in a motor vehicle collision on the Jimmie Davis Bridge Wednesday, August 6, 2025, has been named by the Caddo Parish Coroner’s office.

Wayland Bearden, 71, of Bossier City, died when his vehicle collided with an 18-wheeler on the bridge on East 70th Street over the Red River just after 11 a.m. He was pronounced deceased at the scene at 11:10 a.m.

The death remains under investigation by the Shreveport Police Department, to which further inquiries should be directed.

An autopsy was ordered.