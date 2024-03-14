Thursday, March 14, 2024

Kennedy Introduces Patients Choice Act to Preserve Health Care Coverage Options

by BPT Staff
In a move to safeguard consumer choice in health care coverage, U.S. Senator John Kennedy (R-La.) has introduced the Patients Choice Act of 2024, aimed at preventing the Biden administration from imposing restrictions on short-term, limited duration insurance plans (STLDI) for consumers.

The proposed legislation comes in response to a July 2023 announcement by the Biden administration, signaling its intent to reverse a policy enacted during the Trump administration. This policy permitted consumers to purchase short-term health insurance plans lasting up to 12 months, with the option to renew for up to three years. However, under the Biden administration’s proposed rule, the contract periods for STLDI plans would be limited to just four months.

Kennedy emphasized the importance of preserving Americans’ freedom to access affordable health insurance plans tailored to their needs, stating, “President Biden’s rule would limit Americans’ freedom to get affordable, short-term health insurance plans that fit their needs. The Patients Choice Act would make sure bureaucrats can’t force Louisianians to pay more for insurance through Obamacare.”

The Patients Choice Act of 2024, also championed by Rep. Keith Self (R-Texas) in the House of Representatives, seeks to prevent the Departments of Health and Human Services, Treasury, and Labor from implementing or enforcing the proposed rule. Additionally, the legislation aims to codify the Trump-era regulations, allowing STLDI plans to last for 12 months, with the option for consumers to renew or extend coverage for up to 36 months.

STLDI plans serve as a bridge for Americans seeking temporary, affordable health coverage during transitions between insurance plans. Presently, these plans provide coverage to over 1 million Americans.

