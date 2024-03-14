Elm Grove Middle School Honors Military Students with Special Tribute

Military families often face unique challenges, including frequent moves that can disrupt the lives of their children. Understanding the sacrifices made by these young students, Elm Grove Middle School’s S2S club has taken a heartwarming initiative to recognize and celebrate their experiences.

According to a recent Facebook post, the average child in a military family relocates six to nine times during their school career, encountering various places and people along the way. To honor the resilience and adaptability of these military children, the S2S club at Elm Grove Middle School has unveiled a special tribute: a military student map wall.

This dedicated wall serves as a visual representation of the diverse journeys undertaken by military students, allowing them to mark and showcase the numerous places they have called home. It provides a tangible reminder of their experiences and the communities they have been a part of throughout their lives.

The initiative aims to create a welcoming and inclusive environment for military children, whether they are attending Elm Grove Middle School for a short period or for an extended stay. By acknowledging their unique backgrounds and experiences, the school hopes to foster a sense of belonging and support among these students.