La. Secretary of State: Be aware of stipulations to upcoming primary, municipal elections

With the Presidential Preference Primary and Municipal Primary Election just around the corner on Saturday, March 23, Louisiana Secretary of State Nancy Landry is reminding voters of key details and deadlines to ensure a smooth voting process.

This election day marks an important opportunity for registered Democrats and Republicans to have their say in the Presidential Preference Primary, a closed party primary where only members of each party can participate in their respective primary. However, voters across 24 parishes will also have the chance to cast their ballots in local elections, regardless of party affiliation, if their jurisdiction is included.

To ensure eligibility and avoid any issues at the polls, Secretary Landry urges voters to check their voter registration status, including party affiliation, before the registration deadline, which is March 2. Registered voters who need to update their information can do so through the GeauxVote Online Registration System.

Early voting will take place from March 9 to March 16 (excluding Sunday, March 10) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at designated locations, listed on the voterportal.sos.la.gov/earlyvoting.

For those unable to vote in person on Election Day, the deadline to request an absentee ballot is March 19 by 4:30 p.m. Requests can be made online through the Voter Portal or in writing through the Registrar of Voters Office. Absentee ballots must be received by the registrar of voters by March 22 at 4:30 p.m., except for military and overseas voters.

On Election Day, polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m., and voters are reminded that anyone in line at 8 p.m. will be allowed to vote.

To find polling locations and sample ballots, voters can download the GeauxVote Mobile app or visit www.GeauxVote.com and log into the Voter Portal. They can also sign up for electronic notifications via GeauxVote Mobile.

It’s essential for voters to bring a valid ID with them to vote, such as a Louisiana driver’s license, Louisiana Special ID card, a recognized picture ID with name and signature (e.g., passport), or a digital license via LA Wallet.

Real-time election results will be available via GeauxVote Mobile or at www.sos.la.gov.

For more information or to report potential polling place accessibility issues, voters can contact the Elections Hotline at 800-883-2805, with TDD/TTY access at 711, or email the Elections Division at [email protected].