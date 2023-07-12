Lane closure

Beginning Friday, July 14 at approximately 6 a.m., the eastbound right lane of I-20

in advance of Exit 33 (LA 157) in Haughton/Fillmore will be closed, according to

an announcement by the state Department of Transportation and Development

(DOTD).



This traffic configuration will last continuously until Monday, July 17 at 5 a.m. to

allow construction work to proceed as part of a project to extend the length of the

exit ramp in order to improve safety and operation of the ramp.



Exit 33 will remain open during this work. Alternate route for motorists will be

exit 26 (Racetrack) to I-220 westbound, to exit 17A (US Hwy.80).



Motorists are reminded to proceed with caution through the work area and to be on

the lookout for workers and equipment.