“LAST CALL” For Gumbo Teams

The “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators” is almost here!

Get your gumbo pot out and join us at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport on

Saturday, March 9th.

Register your team today! Team registration ENDS Saturday, February 24th at

midnight. A blind judging process involves more than 30 judges who will select the top three

winning teams for each of the categories: Seafood, Chicken/Sausage and Lagniappe. Each

winning team will receive a $500 cash prize plus a commemorative trophy and medal.

Gates open at noon and close at 5:00 pm. Winners will be announced at 4:00 pm. Admission

is ONLY $1 and gumbo samples are only $2 each. In addition to the gumbo tasting, there

will be an expanded Children’s Area and a variety of food trucks with non-gumbo options.

To enter the competition, visit www.gumbogladiators.com/register to view team rules and

registration information. The deadline to register is February 24th. For more

information, contact Amie Caskey at amie.roberts@vyjla.org or 318-425-4413.

All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit

organization which provides a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis.

Learn more at www.vyjla.org.