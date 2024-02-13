Tuesday, February 13, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

“LAST CALL” For Gumbo Teams

by Stacey Tinsley
written by Stacey Tinsley 0 comment

The “Battle of the Gumbo Gladiators” is almost here!
Get your gumbo pot out and join us at Festival Plaza in Downtown Shreveport on
Saturday, March 9th.

Register your team today! Team registration ENDS Saturday, February 24th at
midnight. A blind judging process involves more than 30 judges who will select the top three
winning teams for each of the categories: Seafood, Chicken/Sausage and Lagniappe. Each
winning team will receive a $500 cash prize plus a commemorative trophy and medal.

Gates open at noon and close at 5:00 pm. Winners will be announced at 4:00 pm. Admission
is ONLY $1 and gumbo samples are only $2 each. In addition to the gumbo tasting, there
will be an expanded Children’s Area and a variety of food trucks with non-gumbo options.

To enter the competition, visit www.gumbogladiators.com/register to view team rules and
registration information. The deadline to register is February 24th. For more
information, contact Amie Caskey at amie.roberts@vyjla.org or 318-425-4413.

All proceeds of the event support the work of Volunteers for Youth Justice, a nonprofit
organization which provides a community caring for children, youth and families in crisis.
Learn more at www.vyjla.org.

You may also like

Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint

Bossier City Fire Department to Graduate 11 Recruits at Academy Graduation

Plays focused on African-American history coming to the LSUS stage

Winners announced at the 2024 Junior Science and Humanities Symposium at LSUS

Bossier City Fire Recruits to make their Annual “Unity Run” before Graduation

NEW ORLEANS “ON THE CLOCK” TO HOST 2025 SUPER BOWL

About Us

We’re a media company. We promise to tell you what’s new in the parts of modern life that matter. Lorem ipsum dolor sit amet, consectetur adipiscing elit. Ut elit tellus, luctus nec ullamcorper mattis, pulvinar dapibus leo. Sed consequat, leo eget bibendum sodales, augue velit.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

“LAST CALL” For Gumbo Teams

Recent Articles

Men’s college basketball: Demons overcome slow start to pull away from Privateers
High school boys soccer: Bossier advances to semifinals
Bossier Sheriff’s Office and Louisiana State Police join forces for Sobriety Checkpoint

Featured

“LAST CALL” For Gumbo Teams
Men’s college basketball: Demons overcome slow start to pull away from Privateers
High school boys soccer: Bossier advances to semifinals
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign