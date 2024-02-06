Local judge makes history in Bossier Parish

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune

Surrounded by family, friends and colleagues, the Honorable Allie Aiello Stahl made history on Thursday, January 18, 2024, as she was formally sworn-in as a 26th Judicial District Court becoming the first woman to be installed as a judge on the 26th Judicial District Court.

“Today my heart is full of joy and gratitude,” said Judge Allie Aiello Stahl.



“I am proud of the many titles I hold in my life: Christian, Wife, Mother, Daughter, Attorney and now Judge! These titles do not define me (and I do not feel like a trailblazer by any means), but being the first female judge in our parish’s history is such a special honor to me. I am humbled by this great responsibility and I pray that I will always be a good example for the youth of our parish, particularly the young women. As a mother to two young daughters, being a good role model is very important to me,” said Aiello Stahl. “I feel blessed to have the best and most supportive family and friends. I’ve never once thought I couldn’t do something or achieve a specific goal and it’s because I’ve been constantly reminded throughout my life that I can do anything I put my mind to!”

“As a Judge, my goal is to uphold the law to ensure that all parties have a fair and unbiased opportunity to present their case in court. A case will never be decided until all pertinent facts are presented and the laws are applied impartially and equally to all. I firmly believe that a judge’s role in our courts is to interpret the law fairly as the law is written and not necessarily how one thinks the law should be. The role of our courts is to be fair, impartial and absent of any activist leaning or intent,” said Aiello Stahl.

Judge Aiello Stahl has lived in Bossier Parish most of her life. She grew up in Benton and now lives in Bossier City. She and her husband Christopher Stahl, who is an attorney and small business owner, are parents to two beautiful daughters.

Judge Aiello Stahl graduated from the University of Mississippi with a Bachelor’s degree in Accountancy. She also graduated from the Loyola College of Law in New Orleans with certificates in both Civil Law and Taxation.

For over 10 years, her primary job was serving the citizens of Bossier and Webster Parishes as an Assistant District Attorney (ADA). In addition to her former job as an ADA, she worked at Thaxton Title in Bossier City.



Judge Aiello Stahl is a District Court Judge in Division C of the 26th Judicial District Court for Bossier and Webster Parishes. As a District Court Judge with general jurisdiction, she will hear all matters civil, criminal and juvenile.