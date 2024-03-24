Locals Participate in 22nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Ladybug Release Sponsored by the American Rose Society

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



Children of all ages gathered with their families to attend the 22nd Annual Easter Egg Hunt and Ladybug Release sponsored by the American Rose Center in Greenwood, Louisiana on Saturday, March 23, 2024.



Children aged 1 to 10 released 27,000 environmentally friendly ladybugs into the gardens. They also took part in searching high and low for 10,000 Easter eggs in the spectacular garden. This year’s ladybug release is sponsored by Akins Nursery in memory of the owners’ daughter, Jordan Rose McGimsey.



The event also featured Easter-themed games for children to play (with prizes awarded), arts and crafts, face painting, photos with the Easter Bunny and rides on the Roseland Express.



“The Easter Egg Hunt, while being a fundraiser for us, is also a wonderful opportunity to bring visitors out to the gardens. This family-friendly event allows visitors to see the garden beginning to bloom and see that we have beautiful grounds to walk and enjoy. We hope this will encourage visitors to return to enjoy our gardens with their families,” said Claire Bissell, Executive Director at the American Rose Society.



“We ask the children to help us release the ladybugs into the garden because they eat the bad bugs that harm the roses. This is an ecological way to help our roses look their best,” Bissell added.



The American Rose Society is a nonprofit educational organization working to promote the beauty, culture, and preservation of the rose. The organization’s national headquarters in Greenwood, Louisiana (The Gardens of the American Rose Center) features more than 6,000 rose bushes – translating into over 400 different types of roses in one place. The grounds also include various sculptures and water features, as well as a playground and picnic area. The Gardens of the American Rose Center is located at 8877 Jefferson Paige Road in Shreveport, Louisiana. The Gardens of the American Rose Center are open Wednesday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Gardens of the American Rose Center are closed on Mondays and Tuesdays. Admission is $5 per person or $10 per family.