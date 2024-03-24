Keep Bossier Beautiful gives away over 450 trees

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) members, along with two dozen volunteers, distributed 500 trees of various species at Brookshire Grocery Arena in Bossier City on Saturday, March 23, 2024.The tree give away event started at 9 a.m. and lasted until tree supplies were gone.



With the tree giveaway event, Keep Bossier Beautiful’s aim was to replenish the community’s tree canopy, which has suffered losses due to storms, drought, and recent construction. KBB wants to stress the fact that trees play a crucial role in providing numerous health, economic, and climate benefits to the area.



“We are delighted that the Arbor Day Foundation and State Farm made this Tree Giveaway possible. The 458 trees distributed to our community will have a significant impact on our environment for years to come. Trees contribute to our water and air purification, provide habitats for wildlife, and enhance the aesthetics of our landscapes. They also offer solace to those coping with loss or seeking a fresh start. We are honored to have been chosen as the distributor for these trees and aspire to expand our efforts in the future. Special thanks to Brookshire Grocery Arena, the City of Bossier City, Knippers Landscape and Design and the Bossier Sheriff’s Office Posse members for their contributions in making this a very successful event. We also extend our gratitude to the residents who will plant and nurture the trees they received today. It is truly gratifying to provide such valuable resources to our community,” said Lynn Bryan, Executive Director of Keep Bossier Beautiful.



This event was made possible by a grant from the Arbor Day Foundation® and an additional sponsorship from State Farm®.



About Keep Bossier Beautiful: Established in 1985, Keep Bossier Beautiful (KBB) is a non-profit organization dedicated to eradicating litter, preserving the environment, and enhancing community aesthetics. KBB is actively involved in beautifying Bossier Parish. Learn more about KBB by visiting the organization’s website at: keepbossierbeautiful.com.