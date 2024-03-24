HSNWLA Holds 2nd Annual Golf Classic

Stacey Tinsley/Press-Tribune



The Humane Society of Northwest Louisiana (HSNWLA) hosted its 2nd Annual Golf Classic at the Golf Club at StoneBridge in Bossier City on Saturday, March 23, 2024. One hundred percent of the proceeds from the event go toward the care of dogs at HSNWLA, including paying utilities at the shelter, purchasing food and medicine, and covering veterinary expenses.



Founded in 1997, HSNWLA is a no-kill dog shelter staffed solely by volunteers. Each year, they aim to save more dogs than the previous year. “We were able to adopt over 250 dogs last year. With costs averaging from several hundred dollars for healthy dogs to several thousand dollars for dogs with special needs or surgical requirements, events like the HSNWLA Golf Classic are essential to fulfilling our mission,” said Cynthia Carroll, an HSNWLA volunteer.



“Spay/neuter surgeries are performed on every single dog before adoption. Unfortunately, many of our dogs come to us as heartworm positive due to a lack of previous care. So, the heartworm treatment process takes several hundred dollars and three months of closely monitored care. If the dog is injured, the healthcare cost can increase exponentially, meaning several thousand dollars. Once a dog is in our care, we provide absolutely everything required for that dog to thrive. Each dog is loved and cared for by our amazing volunteers until the perfect home is found! We currently have 34 dogs looking for their forever homes,” Carroll added.



At last year’s inaugural HSNWLA Golf Classic, the organization raised $12,500. “We had 22 teams last year, consisting of 90 players in total, which was fantastic for our first golf tournament. We raised $12,500 through registration, raffles, and gimmick holes. Our average veterinary bill is anywhere between $12,000 and $15,000 per month (after a significant discount). Additionally, we have monthly electric, water, and utility bills that can become expensive in the summer months. So, the funds raised at the golf tournament have a significant impact on keeping our doors open to continue saving dogs,” said Carroll.



The HSNWLA golf tournament event also included awards, raffles, and food. Fuzzy’s Taco Shop catered breakfast tacos before tee-off, as well as dinner following the tournament.



The following companies donated raffle items: Tito’s Vodka, Kendra Scott, Shreveport-Bossier Mudbugs and Louisiana Home Center. There were also various gift cards from establishments such as: 2 Johns, Premier Medicine, Stretch Lab, Gourmet Grazin, Lowe’s, The Practice Tee, Giuseppe’s, Chick-Fil-A, Silver Star and Texas Roadhouse, among others.



“We would like to thank the following sponsors: Airline Animal Health & Surgery Center, The Cellar Fine Wine & Spirits, Cypress Solar & Roofing, Tito’s Vodka, Caddo Animal Clinic/Vetco, Effective Mediation Services, Law Office of Ginger Johnson and Cynthia Carroll and Alumni Leo O’Neal (one of our adopted alums),” said Carroll.