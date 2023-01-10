Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program Underway

The Louisiana Sheriff’s Scholarship Program will award scholarships providing assistance to worthy

Louisiana students in furthering their education and training with resources made available

through the Louisiana Sheriffs’ Honorary Membership Program.



According to Program Chair, St Charles Parish Sheriff Greg Champagne, “This Scholarship Program

is a meaningful expression of the Program’s respect for education. It demonstrates our confidence

in Louisiana’s youth… our future leaders.”



Scholarships of a maximum of $500 each will be awarded to graduating high school students from

each parish where the Sheriff is an affiliate of the Honorary Membership Program.



There are no restrictions on the purposes for which scholarships are spent. The scholarships are

not loans and will be awarded as gifts to defray the rising costs of tuition and related expenses in

higher education. The only limitations are that applicants be permanent residents of Louisiana;

scholarships be utilized in higher education within the state of Louisiana; and students be enrolled

as full-time, undergraduate students.



Completed applications must be submitted to the Sheriff of the parish of the applicant’s

permanent Louisiana residence by April 1st. Further, applicants must be eligible for admission to

the school indicated on the application. The award will only be paid for attendance at institutions

of higher learning within the state. All scholarship winners will be announced by May 1st of each

year.



Sheriff Champagne concluded, “Louisiana Sheriffs are pleased with the Honorary Membership

Program’s ability to bring scholarships to Louisiana students bound for higher education. To

continue to do so and fund other important projects and initiatives, continued support of the

Honorary Membership Program is essential. We could not function without our Honorary

Members.”



For further information regarding the Sheriffs’ Scholarship Program, contact your local Sheriff’s

Office at (318) 965-3409.