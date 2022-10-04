Meet and Greet Time – National Night Out!

Fourteen neighborhoods and communities throughout Bossier Parish will host block parties as part

of Bossier Parish National Night Out tonight from 5:30 – 9 p.m.



Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston, and Bossier Sheriff’s Office

deputies will be out and about meeting residents. Posse members will be fingerprinting children, joined

by Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, the K-9 team, parish firefighters, and EMTs.



Here are the 14 planned NNO events for Bossier Parish:



Bossier City

 Cross Creek Subdivision – Regent Circle, Bossier City

 Rosedale – 3107 Trinity Dr., Bossier City,

 Red Chute – 612 Red Chute Lane, Bossier City



Benton Area

 Willow Lake – Clubhouse 203 Rachel Lane

 Woodlake Boat Launch – Benton

 Woodlake South –4804 Carolyn Circle, Benton

 Magnolia Chase –213 Cherry Blossom, Benton

 Cypress Point – 291Twin Point Drive Benton



Haughton Area

 Dogwood Clubhouse 3311 Trailview Circle, Haughton

 Sterling Ranch – 21 Sterling Ranch East, Haughton

 Joe Delaney Park – Haughton

 Bellevue Road – 4191 Bellevue Road, Haughton

 Dogwood North – 3411 Pine Haven Circle, Haughton



Plain Dealing Area

 Oakhill Baptist Church 320 Hamiter Road, Plain Dealing