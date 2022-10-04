Home News-Free Meet and Greet Time – National Night Out!

Meet and Greet Time – National Night Out!

BPT Staff
Fourteen neighborhoods and communities throughout Bossier Parish will host block parties as part
of Bossier Parish National Night Out tonight from 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston, and Bossier Sheriff’s Office
deputies will be out and about meeting residents. Posse members will be fingerprinting children, joined
by Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, the K-9 team, parish firefighters, and EMTs.

Here are the 14 planned NNO events for Bossier Parish:

Bossier City
 Cross Creek Subdivision – Regent Circle, Bossier City
 Rosedale – 3107 Trinity Dr., Bossier City,
 Red Chute – 612 Red Chute Lane, Bossier City

Benton Area
 Willow Lake – Clubhouse 203 Rachel Lane
 Woodlake Boat Launch – Benton
 Woodlake South –4804 Carolyn Circle, Benton
 Magnolia Chase –213 Cherry Blossom, Benton
 Cypress Point – 291Twin Point Drive Benton

Haughton Area
 Dogwood Clubhouse 3311 Trailview Circle, Haughton
 Sterling Ranch – 21 Sterling Ranch East, Haughton
 Joe Delaney Park – Haughton
 Bellevue Road – 4191 Bellevue Road, Haughton
 Dogwood North – 3411 Pine Haven Circle, Haughton

Plain Dealing Area
 Oakhill Baptist Church 320 Hamiter Road, Plain Dealing

