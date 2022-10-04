Meet and Greet Time – National Night Out!

Fourteen neighborhoods and communities throughout Bossier Parish will host block parties as part
of Bossier Parish National Night Out tonight from 5:30 – 9 p.m.
Bossier Sheriff Julian Whittington, Chief Deputy Duane Huddleston, and Bossier Sheriff’s Office
deputies will be out and about meeting residents. Posse members will be fingerprinting children, joined
by Bossier Sheriff’s Office motorcycle patrol, the K-9 team, parish firefighters, and EMTs.
Here are the 14 planned NNO events for Bossier Parish:
Bossier City
Cross Creek Subdivision – Regent Circle, Bossier City
Rosedale – 3107 Trinity Dr., Bossier City,
Red Chute – 612 Red Chute Lane, Bossier City
Benton Area
Willow Lake – Clubhouse 203 Rachel Lane
Woodlake Boat Launch – Benton
Woodlake South –4804 Carolyn Circle, Benton
Magnolia Chase –213 Cherry Blossom, Benton
Cypress Point – 291Twin Point Drive Benton
Haughton Area
Dogwood Clubhouse 3311 Trailview Circle, Haughton
Sterling Ranch – 21 Sterling Ranch East, Haughton
Joe Delaney Park – Haughton
Bellevue Road – 4191 Bellevue Road, Haughton
Dogwood North – 3411 Pine Haven Circle, Haughton
Plain Dealing Area
Oakhill Baptist Church 320 Hamiter Road, Plain Dealing