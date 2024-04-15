Monday, April 15, 2024

Meet the Authors: A Million Words Book Signing Celebration

by Stacey Tinsley
By Stacey Tinsley, Press-Tribune

Lola Magazine and Learning RX joined forces to bring a special event to Bossier City’s East Bank District on Friday, April 12, 2024. “Meet the Authors – A Million Words Book Signing Celebration” was an event that brought together over two dozen locally published authors, who have collectively contributed over one million words to paper, with family, friends, and supporters gathering at the Bossier Arts Council. “It was important for us to support local literary arts the same as visual arts and performance art,” said Brittainy Pope, Executive Director of the Bossier Arts Council. 

From business owners to doctors, actresses to graphic artists, horse trainers to karate experts, and lawyers, this group of intelligent and phenomenal individuals has a wealth of knowledge to share with our community. This group has produced well over 100 books in the last few years, injecting hundreds or even thousands of dollars into the economy. Books inspire others to embrace differences, encourage a brighter life through daily devotionals, and take readers on journeys through romance, thrillers, and memoirs. This gathering of talented writers humbly shared their passion and hope for a brighter future for all.

Local author and Bossier Parish resident Morgan Matthews says, “This event offers a unique opportunity for authors and readers to interact and discuss all things books. It’s sure to be an enriching experience for adults as well as children. Let’s get people back to reading.” Matthews is a Louisiana native who enjoys reading, writing, and spending time with family. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Psychology and a Master’s degree in Counseling from Louisiana Tech University. She published her debut novel with Lagniappe Press entitled “The Child Wore Pearls” (Suspense/Thriller) in 2020, followed by “Firefly Lies” (Suspense/Thriller) in 2022, and “The Alternate” (Suspense/Romance) in 2023 – all available on Amazon (Kindle and paperback). She also published a children’s book in 2021 entitled “My Eyes Don’t Work Like Yours” (Seeing Ourselves The Way God Does), available on Amazon.

Other authors who participated in the event included: Shelia Goss, Betsy St. Amant Haddox, Ronya Henderson, William Joyce, Haley Reggio Pederson, Gretchen Gillyard Petterway, Liz Talley, and more.

