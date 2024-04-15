APPLICATION PERIOD OPENING FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION AND CERTIFIED LOCAL GOVERNMENT GRANTS FOR FY2024-2025

Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser and the Louisiana Division of Historic Preservation announce the opening of the application period for Historic Preservation and Certified Local Government Grants for fiscal year 2024-2025. Funding for the grants is provided through the U.S. Department of the Interior’s National Park Service.

“The uniqueness of Louisiana’s culture is best reflected in the rich array of buildings, structures, archaeological sites, historic landscapes, and traditional cultural properties found across our state. That culture is a strong economic engine for Louisiana, providing a driving force in attracting visitors to our state. We must work to preserve this uniqueness for future generations,” said Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser.

Starting Monday, April 22, the Division of Historic Preservation will begin accepting Letters of Interest, which are an opportunity to submit a project idea and receive feedback from Division of Historic Preservation staff. The Letter of Interest is encouraged but not required; applicants will still need to submit a grant application. Letters of Interest may be submitted to Karen McKinney at [email protected] until April 22, 2024. Applications will become available on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, and can be found on the Division of Historic Preservation’s Grants webpage. Applications will be accepted until May 29, 2024, at 5 p.m.

The Division of Historic Preservation will give special priority to projects that Expand and Promote State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) Services and Programs. Examples of related projects aligning with State Historic Preservation Office goals outlined in the 2017-2025 comprehensive plan, First We Make a Roux: Ingredients for Preservation Partnerships in Louisiana include:

Updating nominations for existing National Register Districts and/or listings for individual buildings;

Undertaking National Register nominations that will increase the cultural diversity of National Register listings, including Native American sites and building, in an effort to help build stronger cultural ties;

Engaging with local governments and other community stakeholders regarding opportunities to enhance their communities through preservation, including through the Certified Local Government program.

While priority will be given to projects expanding and promoting SHPO services and programs under Goal 4, all proposals relating to ongoing state- and federally-mandated programs and initiatives outlined in the comprehensive plan will be considered. The 2017-2025 plan infuses the necessary elements and goals to promote historic preservation and archaeology to the public and private sector.

Grant awards generally are between $3,000 and $80,000. The grant period of performance is from October 1, 2024, to September 15, 2025. Funding is contingent upon LASHPO’s annual appropriation from the National Park Service Historic Preservation Fund and State General Fund appropriations. Grant funds must be matched by non-federal monies on at least a 60/40 basis. Additionally, grant funds are distributed on a reimbursable basis only when the necessary billing documentation is received.

Grant applications will be reviewed in July with grant recipients notified of awards by July 31, 2024.