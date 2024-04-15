Monday, April 15, 2024

News

Join Volunteers for Youth Justice for “Light of Hope” Child Abuse Awareness Ceremony

by BPT Staff
by BPT Staff

April is significant as it marks National Child Abuse Awareness and Prevention Month.
During this time, organizations and communities come together to raise awareness about child abuse
prevention and advocate for the safety and well-being of children. 

In 2023, there were 28 fatalities due to child abuse in the state of Louisiana. Additionally, 51,639
reports of suspected abuse or neglect. Furthermore, 6,272 children and youth were removed from
their homes and placed into the foster care system. These numbers underscore the urgent need for
awareness, prevention, and support to protect vulnerable children.

One way to show support is by participating in our Light of Hope event, which serves as a beacon of
hope for survivors and a call to action for prevention efforts. Let’s join hands to protect our children
and create a safer world for them. Join Volunteers for Youth Justice at one of our annual “Light of
Hope” Child Abuse Awareness Ceremonies. These events will take place in Arcadia, Mansfield,
Shreveport, and Minden.

CASA recruits and trains community volunteers to advocate for abused and neglected children placed
in foster care. When a child is placed in the foster care system due to abuse or neglect, they are often
removed from their home and placed in state care – sometimes far away from their family, loved ones
and community.
 
CASA volunteers, or Court Appointed Special Advocates, are everyday people from all walks of life
who are recruited and specially trained to advocate for these children and provide a consistent,
reliable adult presence for them during a difficult time in their lives.

