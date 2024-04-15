Monday, April 15, 2024

DOTD, transportation officials recognize Work Zone Awareness Week

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) held a press conference today at its headquarters in Baton Rouge to mark the beginning of National Work Zone Awareness Week (NWZAW). Joined by representatives from the Louisiana State Police, Federal Highway Administration, and the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission, DOTD Secretary Joe Donahue emphasized the significance of driving safely through work zones and highlighted the importance of worker safety.

NWZAW, observed from April 15 to April 19, carries the theme “Work zones are temporary. Actions behind the wheel can last forever.” This annual campaign aims to raise public awareness about the role individuals play in keeping motorists and roadway workers safe.

According to the National Work Zone Safety Information Clearinghouse, there were 895 work zone-related fatalities nationwide in 2022. These statistics underscore the critical need for increased work zone safety measures and the active participation of everyone in spreading the message.

Secretary Donahue expressed his commitment to work zone safety, stating, “Our top priority is the safety of both motorists and workers in work zones. National Work Zone Awareness Week provides an important platform to remind everyone that their actions behind the wheel can have lasting consequences. Let’s come together and make work zones safer for all.”

Colonel Robert Hodges, Louisiana State Police Superintendent, stated, “Louisiana State Troopers work in close collaboration with our DOTD partners to reduce crashes and ensure safe conditions for workers and motorists traveling through active construction zones. Through targeted public education, enforcement details, and safety campaigns, we strive to create a safe working environment while improving Louisiana’s transportation infrastructure.”

In honor of those who have lost their lives in work zones, DOTD has set up a safety cone memorial in front of its headquarters. This tribute serves as a powerful reminder of the sacrifices made by workers to improve our transportation infrastructure. A total of 10 lives were lost in Louisiana work zones in 2022.

“If we could have a shift in perspective toward respecting the people who fix our roads and bridges like other frontline heroes, we could save lives,” Louisiana Highway Safety Commission Executive Director Lisa Freeman said. “They deserve it.”

DOTD, along with transportation agencies nationwide, will be participating in Go Orange Day on April 17 to demonstrate solidarity for work zone safety. The public is encouraged to join this initiative and show their support. Participants can use the hashtags #GoOrange4Safety and #NWZAW on social media or email their photos to [email protected].

National Work Zone Awareness Week is a collaborative effort among the American Association of State Highway and Transportation Officials, the Federal Highway Administration, and the American Traffic Safety Services Association. For more information about work zone awareness, please visit www.destinationzerodeaths.com

