Meltra Chemical Solutions and Mel Smith’s Marine host 10th Annual First Responder Appreciation Lunch

by BPT Staff
Meltra Chemical Solutions and Mel Smith’s Marine hosted their 10th Annual First Responder Appreciation Lunch on April 2. The event, with catering by Lagniappe Rods and Hugh Woods Catering, aimed to honor various first responders, including law enforcement, firefighters, military personnel, EMS workers, dispatchers, nurses, and corrections officers. The lunch served as a gesture of gratitude for their dedicated service in safeguarding our communities. Attendees expressed enjoyment and appreciation for the event.

