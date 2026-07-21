Every week, we hear from readers who have one simple question: “Where’s my newspaper?” Many times it’s because the mail was delayed. Other times, there are different reasons. Whatever the cause, one thing becomes immediately clear — our newspaper matters.



When you sit in my seat, that’s music to your ears because we all like to feel that what we do is important, that it matters and that it makes a difference.



In an era when news is available around the clock on phones, tablets and social media, some might assume a weekly community newspaper has become less important. Our subscribers prove the opposite. Truthfully, I hear it almost every day, and I love it.



And believe it or not, I’ve even been hearing from many young people lately about their decreased reliance on social media and their return to print for their news. In fact, I’ve been asked to give a presentation in a few weeks on this very topic.



For many, receiving the newspaper isn’t just another delivery. It’s part of a weekly routine. Years ago, I remember my parents starting their day with the newspaper. If it wasn’t in the driveway when they went to look for it, oh my goodness! As my mom would sometimes say, “My whole day is ruined.”



In her later years, she would not only call me to tell me the newspaper hadn’t arrived, but she would always end the conversation the same way: “You’ve got to do something about it.” Then she would hang up.



My dad wasn’t far behind. I tried to teach him how to access the newspaper online, but that never made up for the absence of the printed edition. As Dad would say, “It’s just not the same.”

A fresh edition on the table means it’s time to catch up on what happened at City Hall, the Police Jury, school board meetings, sporting events and community activities. Your community newspaper is a chance to celebrate local students, recognize businesses, cheer on athletes and learn about the people who make our community such a special place to call home.



And, as we get older — as much as I hate to admit it — the obituaries become important, too.



Our readers don’t subscribe because they’re looking for the latest national headlines. They subscribe because they want to know what’s happening here — in their neighborhoods, churches, schools and local government. We focus on delivering the news and community happenings you’re not going to find anywhere else. That’s what we do.



Our readers want to see familiar faces in photographs, read about friends and family, and stay connected to the community they love.

When a newspaper doesn’t arrive, people notice, and we’re thankful for that.



I don’t like it when a subscriber doesn’t receive their newspaper. I feel like we’ve failed, even when it’s not our fault. But I do appreciate those phone calls. Does that make sense?



What I mean is these phone calls give us an opportunity to make things right. They also give us a chance to personally connect with our subscribers and show them how much we care. Heck, for many years, I’ve personally gone out and delivered missed newspapers myself. I love it.



I remember one night years ago when I was working late. Around 8 p.m., a subscriber began calling the office. Honestly, because it was so late, I didn’t answer the first few times. But the phone just kept ringing. Finally, I realized it had to be something important.

It was.



The lady was frantic because she hadn’t received her newspaper. So, on my way home, I delivered it myself. When she saw my car pull into the driveway, she ran out of the house and practically snatched the newspaper out of my hand.



Wow.



Talk about making you feel like what you do is important.

We’ve received phone calls from longtime subscribers who have read the paper for decades. Others stop by our office because they don’t want to miss a single issue. Some ask if they can pick up a replacement copy immediately rather than wait on their newspaper to arrive. Their concern reminds us that what we publish each week has value beyond ink on paper.



That trust is something we value tremendously and never take for granted.



Local journalism serves as the historical record of a community. Years from now, today’s editions will tell future generations what happened here — the accomplishments, the challenges, the celebrations and the milestones that shaped our corner of Louisiana. They become keepsakes, saved in scrapbooks, graduation albums and family files.

That’s why we do what we do.



A newspaper also helps strengthen a community by informing citizens about decisions that affect their daily lives. From tax proposals and road projects to school achievements and economic development, local reporting keeps residents informed and engaged.



We recognize that our readers have choices when it comes to getting information. We appreciate every person who chooses to support local journalism through a subscription. Your investment allows us to continue covering meetings that often last late into the evening, attend community events, photograph local celebrations and tell the stories that might otherwise go untold.



If your newspaper is ever delayed or doesn’t arrive, please let us know. We will always do our best to make it right because we understand that you’re not just waiting for a newspaper — you’re waiting for your connection to the community.



To our loyal subscribers, thank you.

You are the reason we’re here. You are why we exist.

Thank you for inviting us into your homes each week. Thank you for trusting us to tell our community’s stories. Thank you for supporting local journalism.



As long as there are stories worth telling in our community, we’ll continue working to bring them to you each and every week.

Randy Brown is Regional Publisher and Executive VP of Specht Newspapers, Inc.