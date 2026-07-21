Precautionary Boil Advisory Lifted for District 4

The City of Bossier City has lifted the precautionary boil advisory for customers in District 4, effective immediately.

The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed that investigative bacteriological sample results were negative and chlorine residual levels met or exceeded the State’s minimum requirement of 0.5 parts per million (ppm). Based on these results, the water has been determined to be safe for normal use.

Customers in the previously affected area may resume using tap water for drinking, cooking, and all other household purposes without boiling.

The City of Bossier City appreciates the patience and cooperation of residents throughout this precautionary advisory and thanks them for their understanding while water quality testing was completed to ensure public safety.