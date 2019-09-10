Photo gallery: LSU vs. Texas

101

Images from Saturday’s LSU-Texas game in Austin, Texas.

  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune
  • Robert Summerlin/Special to The Press-Tribune