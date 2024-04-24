Wednesday, April 24, 2024

RAMP/BRIDGE CLOSURE: LA 3132 westbound to I-20 westbound

by BPT Staff
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that on Wednesday, May 1, 2024, the LA 3132 westbound ramp to I-20 westbound ramp in Shreveport, Caddo Parish will be closed.

This closure is scheduled to take place from approximately 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., and is necessary to allow DOTD crews to perform ncessary repairs to the roadway approach.

This ramp is located approximately 0.6 miles west of the LA 511 interchange with LA 3132 (see included map).

Restrictions/Permits: Total ramp closure at the specified location. All vehicles will need to utilize an alternate route. Permitted loads already scheduled for this route will be allowed to pass through the work zone.

Alternate Route: Motorists can detour via the I-220 eastbound ramp to Jefferson Paige Road to I-220 westbound to I-20 westbound.

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.

