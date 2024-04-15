Registration open for Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic

Radiance Technologies Press Release

The 13th annual Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic will hit the field on Saturday, June 1 at Independence Stadium! The annual clinic is FREE for boys and girls aged 5-13 (incoming 8th graders).

In 2023, campers learned from Centenary head coach Byron Dawson and coaches from Louisiana Tech, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State, Southern-Shreveport and Southern Arkansas.

Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. on the event day at the stadium’s southwest entrance. Participants will receive instruction from regional college coaches, a free t-shirt, and lunch following the clinic.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

All participants must fill out an application and a waiver upon arrival on the day of the event.

Participants will receive instruction from regional college coaches, a free t-shirt, and lunch following the clinic! All participants must fill out an application and a waiver upon arrival on the day of the event.

Email Director of Events and Operations Jennifer Rider ([email protected]) with any questions about the clinic.

Click on the string below to register.

https://q4wkxmbbb.cc.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001cZo0lSm0nj4T-1P-RwpeJmrQ0VH_qUkQg1RKOwJiANWTcqEyR4CFbLzahobYUbk1JT0FNHRf8THOg_TwP_O5GAr-O8xg5etDuexmavA2RprIvSv5RzcornC_qtXN7RRcmMApXipPbxo6tb6w0p7xfi8-8ab4X-3FObouyOsKyu5cCaqvnbO6OlWn0nIBi7DdWqPR4UCLrSk_62iDOpfQtKFfrqJKMbPyaXtFsH3Blu16KFu-ivZSPzYSIT_BBanyN7VDbp6t1qsh9Tf4yQn6Fg==&c=4HeLGc3duhMWDXvTbAHgBb4lxg1PTaAFliOcvdOPfSNxdIZMCvP_Pg==&ch=kkU4iss9_Oh-VNnsuhYBsYh9A0g0at6zQpaPBbpDw890_oBSh031PA==