Registration open for Radiance Technologies Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic

by Russell Hedges
Radiance Technologies Press Release

The 13th annual Independence Bowl Youth Football Clinic will hit the field on Saturday, June 1 at Independence Stadium! The annual clinic is FREE for boys and girls aged 5-13 (incoming 8th graders). 

In 2023, campers learned from Centenary head coach Byron Dawson and coaches from Louisiana Tech, Northwestern State, Sam Houston State, Southern-Shreveport and Southern Arkansas.

Check-in will begin at 7 a.m. on the event day at the stadium’s southwest entrance. Participants will receive instruction from regional college coaches, a free t-shirt, and lunch following the clinic.

All participants must fill out an application and a waiver upon arrival on the day of the event.

Participants will receive instruction from regional college coaches, a free t-shirt, and lunch following the clinic!

Email Director of Events and Operations Jennifer Rider ([email protected]) with any questions about the clinic.

Click on the string below to register.

https://q4wkxmbbb.cc.rs6.net/tn.jsp?f=001cZo0lSm0nj4T-1P-RwpeJmrQ0VH_qUkQg1RKOwJiANWTcqEyR4CFbLzahobYUbk1JT0FNHRf8THOg_TwP_O5GAr-O8xg5etDuexmavA2RprIvSv5RzcornC_qtXN7RRcmMApXipPbxo6tb6w0p7xfi8-8ab4X-3FObouyOsKyu5cCaqvnbO6OlWn0nIBi7DdWqPR4UCLrSk_62iDOpfQtKFfrqJKMbPyaXtFsH3Blu16KFu-ivZSPzYSIT_BBanyN7VDbp6t1qsh9Tf4yQn6Fg==&c=4HeLGc3duhMWDXvTbAHgBb4lxg1PTaAFliOcvdOPfSNxdIZMCvP_Pg==&ch=kkU4iss9_Oh-VNnsuhYBsYh9A0g0at6zQpaPBbpDw890_oBSh031PA==

