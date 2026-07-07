RESTORATION EFFORTS CONTINUE ACROSS AREA AMID STORMS

As of 3:30 p.m., SWEPCO has restored power to more than 28,648 customers following Monday’s damaging storm, reducing outages from a peak of 37,000 to about 8,352. Restoration progress continues despite additional severe weather and flooding in some areas that are creating challenging conditions for crews. Along with our local line workers and contractor partners, additional resources are being mobilized from across the SWEPCO system to support repairs, rebuild damaged infrastructure and safely restore service to every remaining customer.

STORM IMPACT

While not on the scale of the historic Father’s Day 2023 storm, yesterday’s event has been described by some crews as a “mini” version because of the widespread footprint of damage.

The July 6 storm brought powerful winds that swept from the Arkansas border through portions of East Texas and south toward Natchitoches, damaging equipment, bringing down trees and creating outages across multiple communities at once.

The storm snapped wire, damaged poles and left a challenging restoration effort in its wake. As in 2023, SWEPCO quickly mobilized resources, and by 5 p.m. tonight additional line workers, damage assessors and support personnel from across the company will be mobilized on site to offer additional help for local crews. Our focus remains on safely restoring power to every customer as quickly as possible.

Ongoing damage assessments will continue, even as restoration work moves forward. Crews are already restoring critical community infrastructure and working closely with local governments to support essential services, including water plants and sewer lift stations. At the same time, other crews are repairing major lines that serve the largest groups of customers, while additional teams focus on neighborhood circuits and localized outages, allowing restoration to progress safely and efficiently across the region.

RESTORATION UPDATES

Estimated Times of Restoration (ETRs)

ETRs have been established for 95 percent of customers who can receive power. These times could change as work progresses.

Shreveport – 10 p.m., July 8, 2026

Bossier – 5 p.m., July 8, 2026

Haughton – 5 p.m., July 8, 2026

Vivian/Plain Dealing – 5 p.m., July 8, 2026

Natchitoches – Noon, July 8, 2026

Mansfield – 11 p.m., July 7, 2026

POST-STORM SAFETY TIPS

Stay as far away as possible from downed wires and anything they may be touching. Call 911 to report any hazards or call SWEPCO immediately at (888) 218-3919.

Carefully investigate before cleaning up any debris. Tree limbs, leaves and other objects moved by the wind could hide downed wires.

Do not attempt to remove tree limbs or debris within 10 feet of a power line.

If using a generator, be sure to follow the manufacturer’s instructions.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

Should I call SWEPCO to report my power outage?

During major outages, we receive a lot of phone calls, and often all of our representatives are busy. You can report an outage through the SWEPCO mobile app or by using our online form

Want to be the first to know about outages? Subscribe to alerts.

What should customers do if they see downed lines?

Don’t touch it or anything near it. Even telephone or cable lines can become energized. Keep yourself and others as far away as possible and call 911 or SWEPCO immediately at (888) 218-3919.

How does SWEPCO handle tree damage?

Our tree crews are among the first responders as they work to safely clear trees from our lines and equipment and move to the next location as quickly as possible to allow our line crews to restore power.

We do not remove cut trees or limbs during emergency power restoration. In these instances, property owners are responsible for removing tree debris.

Don’t attempt to remove tree limbs or debris yourself if it is within 10 feet of a power line. Also, if you notice downed lines or sparking equipment, stay far away and call 911 and SWEPCO immediately at (888) 218-3919.

STAYING CONNECTED

To receive the latest alerts and information from SWEPCO, customers should:

Report outages: SWEPCO.com/outage

Download the SWEPCO mobile app: SWEPCO.com/app

Follow SWEPCO on Facebook and X (formerly known as Twitter ), Instagram and YouTube

and (formerly known as ), and Make sure we have your most recent contact information at swepco.com/account/

NEXT UPDATE

We will continue to keep you informed as more information becomes available. Updates will be provided at SWEPCO.com as well as other communication channels.