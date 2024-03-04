Shreveport Aquarium to Host Fifth Annual Paddlefish Festival

Shreveport Aquarium is gearing up to host its highly anticipated fifth annual Paddlefish Festival on Saturday, March 30, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. This event, in collaboration with the Caddo Lake Institute, marks a celebration of these unique creatures and aims to raise awareness about their conservation needs.

The festival promises a diverse range of activities designed to engage visitors of all ages. From educational displays to thrilling animal feedings, airbrush tattoos, and engaging games, there will be something for everyone to enjoy. Additionally, guests can participate in a recycled art contest with exciting prizes up for grabs.

Children are especially invited to join in on the fun with crafts and other interactive activities tailored just for them. Families are encouraged to come together and embark on a day of learning, exploration, and adventure at the aquarium.

A highlight of the event will be the paddlefish send-off, scheduled for approximately 2:30 – 3 p.m. at the Mooringsport City Boat Ramp under the Historic 1914 Mooringsport Drawbridge, East Croom Street, Mooringsport, LA. Visitors will have the unique opportunity to witness the release of these magnificent creatures back into the Caddo Waterways, contributing to their conservation efforts firsthand.

Paddlefish, often referred to as “living fossils,” were once abundant in Caddo Lake but faced a significant decline in the 1970s due to various environmental factors. Now, through habitat restoration efforts and dedicated conservation initiatives, Caddo Lake has become a vital refuge for these prehistoric species.

The Shreveport Aquarium, in partnership with the Caddo Lake Institute, plays a crucial role in safeguarding the future of paddlefish by raising and releasing them into their natural habitat each year.

Admission to the Shreveport Aquarium ranges from $12.95 online to $17.95 at the door. For more information about the event and ticketing details, interested individuals can visit the aquarium’s official website at www.shreveportaquarium.com or www.caddolakeinstitute.org. Join the community in celebrating the resilience and beauty of paddlefish at this exciting and educational festival.