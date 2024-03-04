2nd Annual 318 Day Festival Set to Showcase Local Talent and Culture

Following the triumph of its debut edition in 2023, the 2nd Annual 318 Day Festival is gearing up for an even grander celebration of Northwest Louisiana’s diverse cultural heritage on March 16th, 2024.

Last year, the festival drew over 700 attendees who immersed themselves in a vibrant display of local artistry, gastronomic delights, and musical performances, all reflecting the essence of Shreveport and the wider region. This year, the festival promises an expanded lineup of attractions, notably featuring a fashion show headlined by the internationally acclaimed Designer Tasha.

Designer Tasha, renowned for her appearances on Project Runway Season 15 and her distinctive style infused with passion and philanthropy, will bring her unique vision to the festival. With a portfolio boasting over 100 magazine features, blogs, and television appearances, her designs have graced celebrities such as Ye & Sunday Service Choir, Laverne Cox, and Wendy R. Robinson.

Accompanying the fashion extravaganza will be a diverse musical roster, including performances by Edi Kí, Tree Fiddy Trio, Native to the Parish, The Woodlawn High School Marching Band, and DJ Breeze, with more acts to be revealed soon. Attendees can also explore a variety of local vendors and an Artist Row, showcasing the region’s artistic flair.

The 2nd Annual 318 Day Festival invites the public to join the festivities at Caddo Common Park from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. on March 16th.

Local vendors eager to participate in this celebration of community culture can apply through the festival’s website.

For those interested in sponsorship opportunities, please reach out to festival organizer Billy Anderson for more details.