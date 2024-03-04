Diverse and Local Contractors Outreach Fair to Fuel Opportunities for Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana Project

The Cordish Companies and AnderCorp are teaming up to host a Diverse and Local Contractors Outreach Fair, providing an opportunity for contractors and suppliers to explore work opportunities on the upcoming Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana project, a $270+ million endeavor.

The event, scheduled for Thursday, March 14, 2024, from 10:00 AM to noon, will take place at the Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana’s Job Site Ballroom, located at 711 Live Casino Blvd., Bossier City, LA 71111.

Designed to identify, prequalify, and promote local and minority subcontractors and suppliers, the fair aims to provide an overview of the Diverse & Local Inclusion Program initiated by Cordish and AnderCorp. More than a dozen major subcontractors will be present to network, engage, and foster relationships with potential MBE, WBE, local, and veteran-owned subcontractors and suppliers.

The fair is open to qualified Diverse and Local Suppliers & Contractors, including Women Owned Business Enterprises (WBE), Minority-Owned Businesses (MBE), Veteran Owned Businesses (VBE), Service-Disabled Veteran Owned Business (SDVE), and HUBZone small business concerns. No registration is required to attend the event.

AnderCorp, a regional construction firm specializing in preconstruction planning, construction management, and design-build services, has over four decades of construction experience across diverse markets, including gaming/hospitality, education, automotive, healthcare, and commercial sectors.

The Cordish Companies, renowned for developing and operating acclaimed dining, entertainment, and hospitality destinations across the United States, including successful casino hotel resorts such as Live! Casino & Hotel Maryland and Live! Casino & Hotel Philadelphia, continues its expansion with Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana.

Scheduled to open in early 2025, Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is part of Cordish’s extensive development in the South Central and Southeast regions of the U.S., with over $1 billion under construction adjacent to its Texas Live! development in the Arlington Entertainment District in North Texas.

The fair represents an opportunity for local businesses to be part of this landmark project, contributing to the continued growth and development of Bossier City and the surrounding region.

For more information on vendor opportunities, interested parties can visit https://livecasinola.com/vendors.