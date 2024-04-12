Shreveport Little Theatre invites you to “Escape to Margaritaville”

Shreveport Little Theatre and Academy is proud to announce that its box office is open for its next musical offering, Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville.

Jimmy Buffett’s Escape to Margaritaville will open for performances on April 19 and run for two consecutive weekends, including four matinees. Performance dates are April 19, 20, 26, 27, at 7:30 p.m. and April 21, 27, and 28 at 2:00 p.m.

Escape to Margaritaville boasts of a book written by Greg Garcia and Mike O’Malley, featuring the music and lyrics of Jimmy Buffet. Escape to Margaritaville follows Tully Mars, a singer for the bar at Margaritaville, a run-down hotel on a small island in the Caribbean, and Rachel, a vacationer at Margaritaville who is focused solely on her career. Escape to Margaritaville includes Buffet’s hits “Cheeseburger in Paradise”, “Margaritaville,” “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” “Fins,” “Volcano,” and many more.



SLT’s production of Escape to Margaritaville is directed and choreographed by Laura Beeman Nugent, with musical direction by Adam Philley and Nathan Gay serving as assistant musical director. Starring as Tully Mars and Rachel are Daniel Moore and Brittany Gay. The supporting cast includes Terry Petzold as Brick, Camryn Orr as Tammy, Barbara Holmes as Marley, Jason Coffel as JD, Saige Williams as Jamal, and Luke Digilormo as Chadd.

Rounding out the cast includes ensemble members Barry Larson, George Berne, Scott Hardwick, Presley Walsworth, Catherine Leblanc, Allison-Rebekah Miller, Tierra Williams, Zack Warner, and Raeven Bullock.

All tickets are $30.

For tickets or more information, contact the Shreveport Little Theatre Box Office at 318-424-4439 or www.shreveportlittletheatre.com