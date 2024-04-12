BPCC PLANS REGISTRATION EVENT FOR MILITARY DEPENDENTS

Bossier Parish Community College is celebrating Month of the Military Child with an on-campus registration event dedicated to supporting military children.

Operation Purple will be held Wednesday, April 17, from 9am until 2pm in the Moran Room (Building H, first floor) on BPCC’s Bossier campus, located at 6220 East Texas Street. This event is organized in conjunction with Purple Up Day, a nationwide initiative recognizing the sacrifices and resilience of military-connected youth.

Operation Purple aims to provide a platform to honor and appreciate the unique experiences of children from military families. With an opportunity to register for upcoming semesters, the event seeks to foster a sense of community and support for these young individuals who often navigate challenges associated with military life.

Operation Purple is open to all military families in the Shreveport/Bossier City area. Attendees are encouraged to wear purple in solidarity with military children and their families.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

BPCC has been recognized as a Top Ten Military Friendly® School and Top Ten Military Friendly® Spouse School for the 2024-2025 school year. This designation places BPCC in the top ten category for all community colleges nationwide. BPCC’s Natchitoches and Sabine Valley campuses have also received a Military Friendly® designation in the gold category. This is the 14th consecutive year the College has received the prestigious Military Friendly® designation.

The Veterans Resource Center (VRC) was established to provide military and veteran students a central, one-stop location for obtaining essential military support services on the state and federal level. Housed on the Bossier campus, the Veterans Resource Center serves all military affiliated students including active duty, veterans, Reservist, National Guard, military spouses, and dependent children. For more information about veterans’ resources, visit www.bpcc.edu/veterans.

BPCC offers associate degrees, technical diplomas, certificates and technical competency areas in pathways such as healthcare, computer technology, manufacturing, business, and general studies. BPCC’s Maymester begins May 14 with the summer sessions beginning May 30.

For more detailed information on applying, registration deadlines, and tuition costs, please visit www.bpcc.edu/admissions, or contact the BPCC Admissions Office at (318) 678-6004 or via email at [email protected].