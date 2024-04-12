NWLA Master Gardener Garden Tour

The Northwest Louisiana Master Gardeners will hold their annual spring garden tour,
Le Tour des Jardins on June 1 and 2, 2024. This year’s garden tour will take you
through six beautiful private gardens throughout Shreveport and Bossier. Tour hours will
be 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 1, and 12:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. on June 2. Advance
tickets are $10 and can be purchased at any Citizens National Bank, by calling the Master
Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or online at www.nwlamg.weebly.com . Tickets may
also be purchased at any garden on the days of the tour for $15.
Here is a glimpse of the gardens featured on the tour:
Annalissa Vaccari and Victor Vargus Garden. This Bossier, Louisiana garden is full
of unique features including a dry creek bed, Koi pond, planters and gazebo. Large Vitex
trees and clematis enhance the garden area. The homeowners have used ground cover and
ivy to add texture and interest to the yard.
Brenda and Lloyd Collins Garden. Also located in Bossier, this home has a wonderful
variety of sun and shade plants, including a unique white Lantana. Enjoy sitting by the
pool or relaxing in the wicker swing in the shade of a large Crepe Myrtle. Definitely a
tranquil spot.
Pam and Rick Tully Garden. Located in the Anderson Island neighborhood of
Shreveport, this creative display, combining flowers and vegetables in an organic garden
is a must see. A variety of tomato plants, blueberry bushes, peppers and green beans are
artfully interspersed with beautiful annuals.
Jeffrey Knighton Garden. Located in the heart of South Highlands, this garden
maximizes the backyard to include flower beds along the border of the yard with
interesting artwork and an amazing water feature. There are so many spots to relax and
enjoy a cool drink, along with an area for entertaining with friends.
Grady and Greg Morrison Garden. A South Highlands charmer! Limelight
hydrangeas, colorful front beds and a stone pathway guides you to the backyard where
there is a beautiful pool, gazebo and colorful pots that invite one to sit and enjoy the
view. Definitely a calming spot.
Debbie and Bill Frye Garden. This stunning garden in Southwest Shreveport offers
over 120 varieties of flowers! Enjoy a stroll through delightful gardens full of
hydrangeas, iris, daylilies and much more. Don’t miss the wonderful water feature. Every
plant is labeled so you are sure to leave with ideas to try at home in your own garden.
A Garden Bazaar will be held during the tour at the Red River Research Station in
South Bossier city, featuring food trucks and vendors. While there, enjoy a tour of the
Louisiana Super Plants gardens, a project of the Northwest Louisiana Master
Gardeners. Mark Wilson, Northwest Louisiana Horticulture Extension agent will be on
hand to discuss Louisiana Super Plants and answer any questions. Tickets can be
purchased at this location using credit/debit cards.
Proceeds from the garden tour fund future Master Gardener projects and help promote the
Master Gardeners’ mission to enhance the quality of knowledge for gardeners in the
community.
For more information contact the Master Gardener office at (318) 408-0984 or
www.nwlamg.weebly.com .