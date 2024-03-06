Wednesday, March 6, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Shreveport OMV Moving To New Location at Financial Plaza

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is relocating its existing Shreveport field office on Normandie Drive to a new location on Financial Plaza, near I-20 and Pines Road. The new location at 6005 Financial Plaza will open for business at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024. A grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will follow at 10 a.m.

The new Shreveport OMV office is located less than one mile west of the I-20/I-220 split. The entrance on Rasberry Lane is across from the Westwood Village apartment complex. The design of the new field office will allow OMV field office staff to operate more efficiently and provide customers with a more convenient experience.

The new Shreveport field office will offer the same services as the Normandie Drive location including: commercial driver’s license (CDL) testing, CDL issuance and renewal, road skills and knowledge tests, driver’s license and ID card issuance and renewals, REAL ID, reinstatement of driving privileges, and vehicle registration issuance and renewal.

The current OMV Shreveport field office will be closed on Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8, as staff and equipment are migrated to the new office. Customers may schedule an appointment at the new field office at www.expresslane.org. Customers planning to book an appointment or visit any OMV location are encouraged to check the status of their driver’s license first at www.expresslane.org. Customers with appointments scheduled will be assisted at their reserved time. Walk-in guests are accepted as time permits but may experience wait times.

You may also like

BESE adopts statewide K-12 education funding formula

Ashish Sonig, MD, Establishes Willis Knighton Neurovascular Neurosurgery

Governor Landry Signs Executive Order: Issues Disaster Declaration for the Crawfish Industry

Bossier City Parks and Recreation is Hiring Lifeguards, Concession Workers and Managers

It’s That Time: Change Your Clocks, Change Your Batteries!

Bossier Sheriff’s Office Conducts Underage Alcohol Sales Compliance Checks

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Shreveport OMV Moving To New Location at Financial Plaza

Recent Articles

BESE adopts statewide K-12 education funding formula
Ashish Sonig, MD, Establishes Willis Knighton Neurovascular Neurosurgery
High school golf: Benton players, teams sweep titles in 18-hole Front 9 Tour tournament

Featured

Shreveport OMV Moving To New Location at Financial Plaza
BESE adopts statewide K-12 education funding formula
Ashish Sonig, MD, Establishes Willis Knighton Neurovascular Neurosurgery
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign