Shreveport OMV Moving To New Location at Financial Plaza

The Louisiana Office of Motor Vehicles (OMV) is relocating its existing Shreveport field office on Normandie Drive to a new location on Financial Plaza, near I-20 and Pines Road. The new location at 6005 Financial Plaza will open for business at 8 a.m. on Monday, March 11, 2024. A grand opening ceremony and ribbon cutting will follow at 10 a.m.

The new Shreveport OMV office is located less than one mile west of the I-20/I-220 split. The entrance on Rasberry Lane is across from the Westwood Village apartment complex. The design of the new field office will allow OMV field office staff to operate more efficiently and provide customers with a more convenient experience.

The new Shreveport field office will offer the same services as the Normandie Drive location including: commercial driver’s license (CDL) testing, CDL issuance and renewal, road skills and knowledge tests, driver’s license and ID card issuance and renewals, REAL ID, reinstatement of driving privileges, and vehicle registration issuance and renewal.

The current OMV Shreveport field office will be closed on Thursday, March 7, and Friday, March 8, as staff and equipment are migrated to the new office. Customers may schedule an appointment at the new field office at www.expresslane.org. Customers planning to book an appointment or visit any OMV location are encouraged to check the status of their driver’s license first at www.expresslane.org. Customers with appointments scheduled will be assisted at their reserved time. Walk-in guests are accepted as time permits but may experience wait times.