Governor Landry Signs Crime Bills in New Orleans

Today, Governor Jeff Landry fulfilled his promise to bring change to our criminal justice system, make our communities safer, and prioritize transparency. Today, the Governor signed eight bills that were passed by the Legislature during the Special Session on crime. The bills signed today are listed below.
HB 1: Transparency in Criminal Justice System
HB 2: Officer Immunity
SB 3: Correct the Age
SB 4: Juvenile Justice Reform
HB 19: Troop Nola Funding
HB 5: Illegal Use of Firearm
HB 7: Carjacking
HB 8: Fentanyl