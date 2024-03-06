Wednesday, March 6, 2024

Governor Landry Signs Crime Bills in New Orleans

by BPT Staff
Today, Governor Jeff Landry fulfilled his promise to bring change to our criminal justice system, make our communities safer, and prioritize transparency. Today, the Governor signed eight bills that were passed by the Legislature during the Special Session on crime. The bills signed today are listed below.

HB 1: Transparency in Criminal Justice System

HB 2: Officer Immunity

SB 3: Correct the Age

SB 4: Juvenile Justice Reform

HB 19: Troop Nola Funding

HB 5: Illegal Use of Firearm

HB 7: Carjacking

HB 8: Fentanyl

