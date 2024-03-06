LANE CLOSURE: US 80 eastbound at Hamilton Road

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development advises motorists that beginning on Wednesday, March 13, 2024 at 7:00 a.m., the outside (right) lane of US 80 eastbound from Butler Street to Hamilton Road in Bossier City will be closed.

This lane closure is scheduled to be in place for approximately six weeks, and is necessary to allow the City of Bossier City’s contractor to make improvements to Hamilton Road at US 80 as part of the ongoing Walter O. Bigby Carriageway project.

Restrictions/Permits: N/A

Alternate Route: N/A

This work will be performed WEATHER PERMITTING.

Safety reminder:

DOTD appreciates your patience and reminds you to please drive with caution through the construction site and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

Area residents should exercise caution when driving, walking, or biking near an active construction zone.

Additional information:

Call 511, visit www.511la.org, or download the Louisiana 511 mobile app for additional information. Out-of-state travelers may call 1-888-ROAD-511 (1-888-762-3511). Motorists may also monitor the LA DOTD website at www.dotd.la.gov, by selecting MyDOTD, or by visiting the DOTD Facebook and Twitter pages.