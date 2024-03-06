Thursday, March 7, 2024

High school baseball: Benton runs record to 9-2 with win over Texas High

by Russell Hedges
The Benton Tigers pulled out a 6-4 victory over Texas High Wednesday in Texarkana, Texas.

Benton had nine hits. Hudson Brignac went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI.

Case Jorden went 2-for-3 with two RBI. Kade Bryant went 2-for-4. Bryson Pierce had a triple.

Bryant allowed one hit, struck out six and walked one in three innings of relief. Thomas Allen gave up one hit and walked none in the final two innings.

Benton trailed 2-1 after the first then put four on the board in the second. Texas High answered with one in the bottom of the second then added another run in the fifth to get within one.

Benton scored in the top of the sixth. Jorden’s bunt single brought home courtesy runner Rydon McCormack.

Benton (9-2) begins a three-game series against St. Louis Catholic Friday at 6 p.m. at home.

