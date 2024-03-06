Wednesday, March 6, 2024

High school softball; Benton falls to Natchitoches Central 7-6 in 1-5A opener

by Russell Hedges
The Benton Lady Tigers dropped a 7-6 heartbreaker to defending champion Natchitoches Central in a District 1-5A opener Wednesday in Natchitoches.

The Lady Tigers tied it at 6 in the top of the sixth on back-to-back doubles by Olivia Livers and Christina Gegg.

But the Lady Chiefs won it when Maggie Massia stole home with two outs in the bottom of the seventh.

Dylan Defee went 3-for-4. Lainey Lafitte went 2-for-4.

Ava Defee went the distance and struck out seven.

Benton (5-3) hosts Airline in a 1-5A game Thursday at 5:30.

Natchitoches Central improved to 6-7.

