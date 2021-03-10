“Sobriety Checkpoint Results”

Bossier Sheriff’s Office deputies and other officers screened nearly 700 vehicles and made eight arrests during a sobriety checkpoint in the 1700 block of Airline Drive on Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Deputies screened 678 vehicles, made eight traffic stops, conducted 25 field sobriety tests, and arrested three subjects for driving while under the influence (DWI). Other arrests made included three drug arrests, one weapons-related arrest, and one felony domestic violence warrant arrest.

The sobriety checkpoint was conducted as part of a grant awarded to the Bossier Sheriff’s Office from Louisiana Highway Safety Commission for DWI Enforcement

“People often referred to DWI as a victim-less crime, but it truly is a life-and-death issue.” said Deputy Rhodes of the Bossier Sheriff’s Office. “Although the number of impaired driving arrests were relatively low in relation to the number of cars screened and field sobriety tests administered, we are hopeful this means that the residents are beginning to understand the importance of voluntary compliance in regards to DWI laws,” said Dep. Ryan Rhodes.

Bossier deputies were assisted in this operation by Louisiana State Police, Troop G, officers from the Bossier City Police Department, and deputies from the Caddo Sheriff’s Office. This effort was funded by an impaired driving grant from the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission.

Motorists are encouraged to report impaired drivers to law enforcement at any time in support of “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over.” The Bossier Sheriff’s Office can be reached 24 hours a day at 318-965-2203.