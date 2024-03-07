Thursday, March 7, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Speaker Johnson Gears Up for State of the Union Address Amidst Controversy

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

With President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address tonight, Speaker Mike Johnson is making waves as he readies himself for the event. Amidst anticipation and controversy, Speaker Johnson has unveiled his preparations, which include releasing a video titled “Three Years of Decline” and announcing his lineup of guests for the address.

The 90-second video, dubbed “Three Years of Decline,” serves as a critical analysis of what Speaker Johnson perceives as President Biden’s shortcomings across various fronts, including U.S. border security, the economy, the withdrawal from Afghanistan, and America’s global standing. Through this video, Speaker Johnson aims to underscore what he sees as a decline in the nation’s fortunes under President Biden’s leadership, setting the stage for a contentious evening.

In addition to the video release, Speaker Johnson has disclosed a diverse array of guests who will accompany him to the State of the Union Address. Among these esteemed individuals is Pastor John Fream of Cypress Baptist Church in Benton, Louisiana – Speaker Johnson’s home church. Pastor Fream’s presence at the event signifies a representation of local voices and perspectives, offering insights into the concerns and values of the community.

Alongside Pastor Fream, other guests slated to attend the address encompass a broad spectrum of American society, including angel and Gold Star families, women’s sports advocates, law enforcement officers, and individuals impacted by pressing national issues such as immigration, healthcare, and gender-affirming care for adolescents.

You may also like

LANE CLOSURE: US 80 eastbound at Hamilton Road

Governor Landry Signs Crime Bills in New Orleans

Shreveport OMV Moving To New Location at Financial Plaza

BESE adopts statewide K-12 education funding formula

Ashish Sonig, MD, Establishes Willis Knighton Neurovascular Neurosurgery

Governor Landry Signs Executive Order: Issues Disaster Declaration for the Crawfish Industry

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Speaker Johnson Gears Up for State of the Union Address Amidst Controversy

Recent Articles

Men’s college basketball: Wilson’s career-high 29 not enough in 3-OT loss in Commerce
High school baseball: Haughton holds off Loyola, improves to 8-2
Women’s college basketball: NSU falls to Texas A&M-Commerce in regular-season finale

Featured

Speaker Johnson Gears Up for State of the Union Address Amidst Controversy
Men’s college basketball: Wilson’s career-high 29 not enough in 3-OT loss in Commerce
High school baseball: Haughton holds off Loyola, improves to 8-2
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign