BESE Adopts Statewide K-12 Education Funding Formula

The Louisiana Board of Elementary and Secondary Education (BESE) unanimously approved the Minimum Foundation Program (MFP) formula for the 2024-25 school year. The adoption of the new formula, aligning with recommendations from the Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE), injects approximately $71.3 million into the MFP to address critical areas including employee pay, workforce development, tutoring, and operational costs.

BESE President Ronnie Morris emphasized the importance of the new formula, stating, “The MFP formula adopted by BESE today provides a solid and responsible starting point for funding K-12 public education in Louisiana in the coming year.”

Key components of the newly approved MFP formula include:

Maintenance of the base per pupil amount at $4,015 for school systems.

Allocation of $25 million for differentiated compensation provision for teacher pay.

Provision of $2 million to support school systems with apprenticeships and internships.

Allocation of $30 million to support literacy and math tutoring.

Addition of $14.3 million to assist school systems in meeting rising operational expenses.

The MFP formula serves as the blueprint for funding public elementary and secondary schools across Louisiana, covering expenses such as employee salaries and benefits. It defines the cost of a minimum program of education for all public schools in the state.

BESE’s funding proposal also includes a resolution urging the Louisiana Legislature to appropriate funds for educator and support staff pay stipends in the 2024-25 state budget. The resolution requests a stipend of $2,000 for certificated K-12 school personnel and $1,000 for support personnel, aligning with Governor Jeff Landry’s proposed executive budget.

Furthermore, the Board allocated $25 million for a block grant program aimed at providing differentiated compensation for teacher salaries, prioritizing placements in critical shortage areas and high-need schools. An additional $2 million was designated to support workforce development through apprenticeships and internships in school systems.

BESE’s funding initiative underscores its commitment to enhancing educational opportunities for students while recognizing the dedication and efforts of educators and support staff across Louisiana. The final resolution outlining the approved formula will be submitted to the Louisiana Legislature for consideration by March 15.