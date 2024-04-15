Tuesday, April 16, 2024

@2022 - All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed by PenciDesign

News

Taco Wars Returns to Downtown Shreveport on April 27th

by BPT Staff
written by BPT Staff 0 comment

Get ready to experience a bigger, bolder, and more epic year of Taco
Wars, the region’s largest taco and salsa festival! Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27th
from 12pm to 8pm outside the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium for a celebration of Latino food
and culture.

Presented by the Prize Foundation, Modelo and Maestro Dobel, Taco Wars will see 14
competing taquerias from Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, an expanded Kid’s Area and
live music from Los Rancheritos and mariachi band, Los Reyes de Mexico. The taquerias will
battle it out for the coveted Golden Taco (Best Taco) and the Golden Molcajete (Best Salsa). A
panel of celebrity judges will determine the Best Taco winner, and attendees of the festival will
be able to sample salsas for free and vote to help crown the Best Salsa winner.

“You had me at tacos and tequila” said Gregory Kallenberg, Executive Director of the Prize
Foundation and Founder of Taco Wars. “We are so excited and honored to help celebrate Latino
culture at one of the most amazing Latino food, music and cultural events in the country. Cheers
to everyone coming down to Taco Wars 2024!”

The festival is free to enter and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to
indulge in the best tacos and salsa in the area, enjoy live musical performances and soak in the
vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere, including a kids’ area with free activities. There will also be
tequila tastings, margaritas and non-alcoholic beverages as well as sweet treats to finish off the
day. A VIP experience will also be available for purchase.

Taco Wars is a great way for taco lovers to try new taquerias in the area and to support them.
90% of all food sales go directly back to the participating taquerias and food vendors. Last year,
Taco Wars paid out over $80,000 to its participating taquerias and vendors, all independent
small businesses.

Participating Taquerias for 2024 include:

Mi Mercadito
El Novillo
Taqueria El Eden
Taqueria San Miguel
Ramirez Mexican Restaurant

Tamalocos
Taqueria Mi Palmar
Mi Meza Latin Cuisine
Taqueria Flores
Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant
Taqueria La Reyna Del Sur
Taqueria Tierra Santa
La Potranca
La Villa Taqueria

Visit www.latacowars.com for more information and to sign up to volunteer for the event.

You may also like

FILM PRIZE JUNIOR BREAKS ATTENDANCE RECORD, WINNERS ANNOUNCED

Governor Landry Visits Areas Hardest Hit by Last Week’s Severe Weather

Meet the Authors: A Million Words Book Signing Celebration

APPLICATION PERIOD OPENING FOR HISTORIC PRESERVATION AND CERTIFIED LOCAL GOVERNMENT GRANTS FOR FY2024-2025

Join Volunteers for Youth Justice for “Light of Hope” Child Abuse Awareness Ceremony

DOTD, transportation officials recognize Work Zone Awareness Week

About Us

Empowering Communities Through Truth and Insight: The Bossier Press-Tribune is dedicated to delivering timely, accurate, and relevant news to the residents of Bossier Parish and beyond. Guided by our motto, ‘Serving God and Our Community,’ we endeavor to be a trusted source of information and a beacon of light in the pursuit of truth and understanding.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Linkedin Instagram

Recent Articles

Taco Wars Returns to Downtown Shreveport on April 27th
FILM PRIZE JUNIOR BREAKS ATTENDANCE RECORD, WINNERS ANNOUNCED
Governor Landry Visits Areas Hardest Hit by Last Week’s Severe Weather

Featured

High school baseball: Benton, Parkway, Airline get wins on final day of regular season
Taco Wars Returns to Downtown Shreveport on April 27th
FILM PRIZE JUNIOR BREAKS ATTENDANCE RECORD, WINNERS ANNOUNCED
@2022 – All Right Reserved. Designed and Developed byu00a0PenciDesign