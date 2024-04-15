Taco Wars Returns to Downtown Shreveport on April 27th

Get ready to experience a bigger, bolder, and more epic year of Taco

Wars, the region’s largest taco and salsa festival! Mark your calendars for Saturday, April 27th

from 12pm to 8pm outside the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium for a celebration of Latino food

and culture.



Presented by the Prize Foundation, Modelo and Maestro Dobel, Taco Wars will see 14

competing taquerias from Northwest Louisiana and East Texas, an expanded Kid’s Area and

live music from Los Rancheritos and mariachi band, Los Reyes de Mexico. The taquerias will

battle it out for the coveted Golden Taco (Best Taco) and the Golden Molcajete (Best Salsa). A

panel of celebrity judges will determine the Best Taco winner, and attendees of the festival will

be able to sample salsas for free and vote to help crown the Best Salsa winner.



“You had me at tacos and tequila” said Gregory Kallenberg, Executive Director of the Prize

Foundation and Founder of Taco Wars. “We are so excited and honored to help celebrate Latino

culture at one of the most amazing Latino food, music and cultural events in the country. Cheers

to everyone coming down to Taco Wars 2024!”



The festival is free to enter and open to the public. Attendees will have the opportunity to

indulge in the best tacos and salsa in the area, enjoy live musical performances and soak in the

vibrant, family-friendly atmosphere, including a kids’ area with free activities. There will also be

tequila tastings, margaritas and non-alcoholic beverages as well as sweet treats to finish off the

day. A VIP experience will also be available for purchase.



Taco Wars is a great way for taco lovers to try new taquerias in the area and to support them.

90% of all food sales go directly back to the participating taquerias and food vendors. Last year,

Taco Wars paid out over $80,000 to its participating taquerias and vendors, all independent

small businesses.



Participating Taquerias for 2024 include:



Mi Mercadito

El Novillo

Taqueria El Eden

Taqueria San Miguel

Ramirez Mexican Restaurant

Tamalocos

Taqueria Mi Palmar

Mi Meza Latin Cuisine

Taqueria Flores

Nicky’s Mexican Restaurant

Taqueria La Reyna Del Sur

Taqueria Tierra Santa

La Potranca

La Villa Taqueria

Visit www.latacowars.com for more information and to sign up to volunteer for the event.