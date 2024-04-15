High school baseball: Benton, Parkway, Airline get wins on final day of regular season

The Benton Tigers, Parkway Panthers and Airline Vikings posted victories Monday on the final day of the regular season.

Benton edged Haughton 1-0 in a District 1-5A makeup game at Benton. The Tigers (25-9, 10-4) finished tied for second with Parkway (22-8, 10-4), two games behind Captain Shreve. The Panthers defeated DeRidder 7-2 in a non-district game at Parkway.

Airline split a home doubleheader against Cedar Creek. In the first game, Airline senior Carter White and Cedar Creek freshman Kade Luker both threw no-hitters. The Cougars pulled out a 1-0 win.

The Vikings won the second game 4-3.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

At Benton, the Tigers scored the game’s lone run in the bottom of the third.

Bryson Pierce led off with a walk and stole second. Caleb Frey reached on an error and Pierce moved to third.

Frey was thrown out attempting to steal second and Pierce scored on the play.

Benton’s Tanner Webb pitched a complete game. He allowed five hits, struck out 10 and walked three.

Haughton starter Justin Adkison allowed three hits, struck out four and walked five in five innings.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Benton is No. 13 in the non-select Division I power rankings and Haughton is No. 19.

Official rankings and playoff pairings will be announced by the LHSAA Tuesday. If the rankings hold, Benton will host No. 20 Denham Springs in a best-of-3 series, and Haughton (21-11) will travel to No. 14 Walker.

At Parkway, nine Panthers combined for 13 hits. Sean Waits had two hits, including a home run, and four RBI.

Abel Thetford hit a solo home run and also had a single. Cole Snell and Maddox Cockerham also had two hits each. Trent Howard had a double.

Parkway starter Gabe Armond allowed five hits and one earned run in 5 2/3 innings.

According to GeauxPreps.com, Parkway is No. 11 in the non-select Division I power rankings.

If the the official rankings Tuesday are the same, the Panthers will host No. 22 Ponchatoula in a best-of-3 first-round series.

At Airline, White and Luker both struck out 10 and walked two in the first game.

Cedar Creek scored the lone run in the top of the seventh on an error, walk and sacrifice fly.

The Vikings won the second game with a run in the bottom of the seventh.

Avery Dollar singled with one out and stole second. He scored on Bo Carter’s two-out single.

Six Vikings combined for six hits. Brock Jordan had two RBI. Carter and Dollar had one each.

Sophomore Silas Endris got the win. He allowed five hits and walked only one in 5 1/3 innings of relief.

Airline finished 13-17.