Bossier City Spotlight: Public Safety Is on the Ballot April 27

Bossier City Residents please don’t forget to vote on Saturday April 27th. This is a very important election because “Public Safety is on the Ballot.” There is a millage renewal for Fire and Police and this millage is critical to maintain our level of Safety and Service to our citizens. This IS NOT a New Tax, it is a renewal and your support is important and appreciated.

Congratulations to the NCAA Basketball Champions for 2024. In the girls Division the National Champs are the South Carolina Gamecocks, and in the men Division the Huskies of U Conn has repeated winning two years in a row. Caitlin Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes made a great run in the playoffs but South Carolina had too much for them to overcome. South Carolina’s Coach Dawn Staley led the team to a perfect undefeated season. This year’s Tournament and Final Four broke records for viewership.

The Battle of the Badges has come to Bossier City. This is a night of “friendly fights” if there is such a thing between Firefighters and Police Officers. Participants are from throughout our region. It is an exciting night and is set aside for a worthy cause. All proceeds from the event goes to various charities in our community. The event took place on Saturday April 13th at Margaritaville. If you missed it this year you missed an exciting competition and we encourage you to mark your calendars for next year.

Senator John Kennedy is coming to Bossier City on Tuesday April 23rd to speak to the Bossier City North and South Luncheon group. The time for the event is 12:00 and the location is BPTSL at 1020 Innovation Drive. All that are attending is asked to please arrive early because seating is limited and tickets are going, going… GONE. Senator Kennedy is always welcome in our community and we appreciate his presentation, update and Legislative insights. Mayor Chandler said that “He is excited to have Senator Kennedy come and share with our City and we appreciate both Luncheon Groups for bringing this event together.”

There is quite a buzz in the City about a Billboard that calls attention to a request for a pay increase for our Local Police Officers. The billboard was sponsored by the Fraternal Order of Police. In Bossier city we have an Administration and City Council that respects, appreciates and support our Police Officers and the Great job that they do each day to keep us safe. Our Council is attentive and sensitive to the requests of our Law Enforcement and is working to create a plan that will be fair, competitive and sustainable.

To all citizens that will be visiting City Hall over the next few months you will see that there is construction going on. All citizen traffic will have to enter on the Beckett Street side of the complex. The purpose of the construction is due to our society today and the constant threat of domestic danger our complex modernization is for security purposes. Everyone will now enter City Hall from a single entry point. At that point will be equipment to scan visitors for weapons and there will also be City Marshals assigned to the area for safety and enforcement. The construction is scheduled to go on until the end of the year but when it is complete our City Hall will be safer for our Citizens, visitors and employees. Mayor Chandler in keeping with his commitment to our Citizens, the Safety of our Citizens remains his number one priority.

Bossier City Spotlight is a weekly article that gives updates and insights to current events at City Hall and in Bossier City.