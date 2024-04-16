At The lIbrary: It It Time To Celebrate Animal Crackers

Did you know that April 18th is dedicated to celebrating National Animal Cracker Day? These tasty little treats are such a quintessential childhood snack for so many of us; in fact, these crackers span generations because they’ve been around for so many years.

Andrea Gilmer, MLIS Community Engagement Librarian Bossier Parish Libraries

The crackers that we know today got their start in the mid-1800s in England. By the late-1800s, these sweet little biscuits had made their way across the ocean and were stampeding into homes in the United States. When this menagerie first arrived in the U.S. they were baked by independent bakers and demand was high. In 1871 these animal-shaped biscuits were being produced by Stauffer’s Biscuit Company, using their own special recipe that resulted in a sweet, crispy, thin biscuit.

Stauffer’s had a good run being the sole commercial company producing animal crackers until 1902 when the National Biscuit Company, Nabisco, presented their own animal crackers which arrived on the market in small boxes designed to look like P.T. Barnum circus train cars. These iconic boxes also came with a string that allowed them to double as Christmas tree ornaments; they were also often used by children as toys or as containers for other little toys and treasures.

Nabisco quickly rose to the top of the market, but despite their initial success, they never managed to quite topple Stauffer’s biscuits. Today both crackers are still produced and there remains a great debate about which brand’s recipe is better. Through the decades, recipes have stayed the same, but packaging hasn’t; in 2018, Nabisco retired the circus car in favor of letting their animal crackers roam free on a savannah.

<a href="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/ck.php?n=ae037466&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE" target="_blank"><img decoding="async" src="https://spechtnewspapers.com/PressMediaAds/www/delivery/avw.php?zoneid=21&cb=INSERT_RANDOM_NUMBER_HERE&n=ae037466" border="0" alt=""></a>

If, like me, you’re suddenly not sure which animal crackers you prefer, then April 18th is the perfect day to by a box of both, gather some friends together, and make an event of it!

Central Complex, new address: 850 City Hall Drive, Bossier City 71111

Questions? Email us at: [email protected]

Website: https://www.bossierlibrary.org/

Facebook: www.facebook.com/bossierlibrary

New Library Hours:

Central/History Center Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 8:00pm Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm Saturday, 9:00am – 5:00pm

Benton Monday – Thursday, 9:00am – 7:00pm Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Haughton Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm Saturday, 10:00am – 2:00pm

Aulds/East 80/Plain Dealing/Tooke Monday – Friday, 9:00am – 6:00pm



Library Locations:

Aulds Branch

318.742.2337

Benton Branch

318.965.2751

Central Library

318.746.1693

East 80 Branch

318.949.2665

Haughton Branch

318.949.0196

History Center

318.746.7717

Plain Dealing Branch

318.326.4233

Tooke Branch

318.987.3915

New and Coming Soon: