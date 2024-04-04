Tinsley Park among host sites for large youth baseball tournament

Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission Press Release

Set to take place from April 12-14, the 2D Sports Super Select NIT will be hosted at premier facilities across Northwest Louisiana, including Tinsley Sports Complex in Bossier City, Ruston Sports Complex, ULM Turf Fields in Monroe and Sterlington Sports Complex in Sterlington.

The excitement is building as the highly anticipated 2D Sports Super Select NIT gears up to showcase the region’s largest youth baseball event.

There will be over 230 teams participating with ages ranging from 7 and up to 14 and up. Representing six different states, the 2D Sports Super Select NIT has solidified its status as a cornerstone event in North Louisiana’s youth sports calendar.

“We’re thrilled to bring this massive event to North Louisiana. Last year, we had 188 teams, but this year’s growth to over 230 teams is truly remarkable. It is a huge plus that teams from six states will compete for the Super NIT Championship on ALL turf fields,” says Brandon Magierowski, Co-Founder of 2D Sports Baseball.

“On behalf of 2D Sports, I want to thank all the Cities, facilities, and hotels for their support to get this event coordinated. Beyond the competition on the field, this event will provide a huge economic impact for the City of Bossier, Ruston, and Monroe.”

View the event schedule here: Youth.2Dsports.org.

Tickets will be available at the gate. Patrons will be able to purchase tickets through their cashless system. Entry is $12 for general admission, $7 senior/military, and 10 & under get in free.

This event is proudly sponsored by Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and the Shreveport-Bossier Sports Commission.