Topps Western World Announces Closure After More Than 50 Years in Bossier City

By Stacey Tinsley, Bossier Press-Tribune

After more than five decades of serving generations of loyal customers, Topps Western World — a longtime staple of Bossier City’s retail landscape — has announced it will be closing its doors for good.

On Sunday, October 19, the Reeves family shared the news in a heartfelt Facebook post, stating that after “lots of prayer and soul-searching,” the time had come to close the beloved western wear store.

“With a heavy heart, and after lots of prayer and soul searching, the Reeves family has decided that time has come to close Topps Western World,” the post read. “It’s been an incredible ride, and ultimately we would love to see Topps stay open forever, but we know that’s not reality.”

Founded in 1970 by Bubba Reeves, Topps Western World has been a cornerstone of local western culture — outfitting cowboys, rodeo enthusiasts, and families across North Louisiana for more than half a century. Known for its friendly service, community spirit, and top-quality boots and apparel, the store has built a loyal customer base that spans generations.

The Reeves family acknowledged the bittersweet nature of the decision, emphasizing that the closure marks both the end of an era and a celebration of Topps’ remarkable legacy.

“If you knew Bubba and his spirit and personality, then you know a party would be more appropriate to celebrate the Topps legacy!” the post continued. “So hold onto your boot straps!”

In that same message, the family announced a “retirement sale to end all sales,” beginning Thursday, October 23 at 10 a.m. The store will remain closed in the days leading up to the sale to prepare by clearing inventory and discounting every pair of boots.

Customers are encouraged to visit during the final days to share memories, hugs, and laughter — and perhaps shed a few tears — as the Reeves family says farewell to a business that’s been part of the fabric of Bossier City for more than 50 years.

“Thanks, Bubba,” the family wrote in closing. “It has been the pleasure of our lives to serve this community and be part of an incredible tradition that Bubba Reeves started way back in 1970.”